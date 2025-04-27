Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE: Team news and line-ups from FA Cup semi-final
A place in the final is on the line at Wembley
Nottingham Forest and Manchester City can book their spot in the FA Cup final as two clubs enjoying contrasting seasons battle at Wembley.
Forest are still firmly in the fight for a Champions League place after emerging as the Premier League’s surprise package this year, but Nuno Espirito Santo will also be hoping his side can continue their progress by moving closer to a long-awaited cup crown. Not since 1959 have Forest won this competition, while it 34 years since their last appearance in the final.
More recent (and regular) participants in the showpiece are Pep Guardiola’s side, beaten finalists on derby day a year ago. But a cup success in this campaign would take on greater importance than usual given their league and European trophy hopes have long since passed Manchester City by, leaving this their last shot at silverware.
Nottingham Forest have the chance to disrupt ‘Big Six’ hegemony in the FA Cup. Since Portsmouth v Cardiff in the 2008 final, there’s always been a ‘Big Six’ club in the final, with both finalists often coming from the traditional behemoths of the Premier League.
Forest are having a dream season, with Champions League qualification remaining a distinct possibility.
They could finish this season lifting their first silverware since the League Cup in 1990, and with a European place to boot - a far cry from the squad that was staving off relegation not long ago.
Last night’s affair between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa was a cracker; expect more of the same today.
