Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE: Team news and line-ups from FA Cup semi-final

A place in the final is on the line at Wembley

Flo Clifford
Sunday 27 April 2025 08:01 EDT
Comments
Manchester City are targeting a place in the FA Cup final
Manchester City are targeting a place in the FA Cup final (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City can book their spot in the FA Cup final as two clubs enjoying contrasting seasons battle at Wembley.

Forest are still firmly in the fight for a Champions League place after emerging as the Premier League’s surprise package this year, but Nuno Espirito Santo will also be hoping his side can continue their progress by moving closer to a long-awaited cup crown. Not since 1959 have Forest won this competition, while it 34 years since their last appearance in the final.

More recent (and regular) participants in the showpiece are Pep Guardiola’s side, beaten finalists on derby day a year ago. But a cup success in this campaign would take on greater importance than usual given their league and European trophy hopes have long since passed Manchester City by, leaving this their last shot at silverware.

Follow all of the latest from the FA Cup semi-final with our live blog below:

Recommended

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE

Nottingham Forest have the chance to disrupt ‘Big Six’ hegemony in the FA Cup. Since Portsmouth v Cardiff in the 2008 final, there’s always been a ‘Big Six’ club in the final, with both finalists often coming from the traditional behemoths of the Premier League.

Forest are having a dream season, with Champions League qualification remaining a distinct possibility.

They could finish this season lifting their first silverware since the League Cup in 1990, and with a European place to boot - a far cry from the squad that was staving off relegation not long ago.

Flo Clifford27 April 2025 13:05

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second FA Cup semi-final, between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Last night’s affair between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa was a cracker; expect more of the same today.

We’ll have all of the build-up and action here, so don’t go anywhere...

Flo Clifford27 April 2025 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in