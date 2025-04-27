Slot aware of 'big responsibility' as Liverpool on cusp of title

The decisive day may finally have arrived for Liverpool as they seek the point they need to secure a second Premier League title.

An outstanding first season under Arne Slot has seen them establish a dominant advantage at the top of the table, and Liverpool will be crowned champions in front of their home fans at Anfield provided they avoid defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Having been denied the chance to celebrate their breakthrough success under Jurgen Klopp in 2020 due to Covid, the city should be fit to burst if Slot’s side do get over the line with several games to spare.

Hoping to delay the inevitable are Spurs, guided by a boyhood Liverpool fan. Ange Postecoglou insisted that those loyalties are long gone as he looked ahead to this game, with the Australian looking to spoil the title party - though the manager will no doubt have half-an-eye on next week’s Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt, too.

