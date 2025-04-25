Triumph in FA Cup will not undo damage to Man City’s winning reputation, says Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola believes winning the FA Cup would not be enough to put Manchester City back on their pedestal after the Premier League champions fell by the wayside this season.

City fell behind title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal earlier this season having suffered nine defeats - more losses than in their previous two campaigns combined - while they were knocked out of the Champions League in the knockout phase playoffs.

A six-times league winner as City boss, Guardiola has not had a trophyless campaign since his first year at the club and he expects the team will get back to their best next season.

"The FA Cup win does not give you the certainty to come back to what we were,” Guardiola said. “That is a title, it's a number. Obviously it would be nice to finish in that way, to take a little break before we go to the (Club) World Cup.

"But I will not change... It can happen to all the teams in the world, not just Manchester City. It surprised me in the mid-season, eight years to arrive at that stage. Now we are third in the table.

"There are reasons why we dropped, maybe unexpectedly, too much. I have the feeling that next season will be better. We will compete better. We will be more who we are."

City play Nottingham Forest in the second semi-final on Sunday at Wembley and Guardiola is targeting a third straight final appearance where they would face either Crystal Palace or Aston Villa.

However, Forest present a difficult proposition with Nuno Espirito Santo's team also in a top-five battle with City in the league as they seek to secure a Champions League spot and a first FA Cup final in 34 years.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are trying to cling on to a Champions League place as well as lift the FA Cup ( Getty )

"It would be good to make a third (final), but we have a serious and tough, tough rival," Guardiola added.

"The Nottingham Forest people and fans, it is a long time since they've played the semi-final of the FA Cup, but for many years we have been there in the competition.

"He (Espirito Santo) has been incredible, qualifying for Europa League with Wolves and now with Nottingham Forest. He has done a really good job."

Guardiola said goalkeeper Ederson was back in training but did not reveal if the Brazilian would return in goal having missed the last two games with an injury.

"I don't know if he will be ready for this game. Hopefully for the next one," he said.