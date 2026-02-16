Is Macclesfield vs Brentford on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sixth-tier Macclesfield will be dreaming of more FA Cup magic as they welcome the second Premier League side of their fairytale run in Brentford to Moss Rose.

The National League North outfit pulled off arguably the biggest upset in competition history when they dumped out holders Crystal Palace in the third round, with Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts writing themselves into club and FA Cup folklore as the goalscorers that afternoon.

While the Silkmen would have fantasised about welcoming an English giant in the fourth round, they will nevertheless have the chance to stun another top-flight club, with the Bees needing to ensure they don’t suffer the same fate as their London rivals.

Brentford eased past the Championship’s rock-bottom side Sheffield Wednesday to get to this stage and come into the contest after taking points off Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday, potentially harming their title pursuit.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Macclesfield vs Brentford?

Macclesfield’s clash with Brentford kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Monday 16 February at Moss Rose.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6:30pm. It can also be streamed on discovery+.

Team news

Macclesfield record goal-scorer Danny Elliott is ruled out for the season due to injury, meaning the onus will be on the heroes against Palace along with striker D’Mani Mellor to score the goals required for another miracle.

Brentford remain without Kevin Schade, who will be serve the final game of his suspension against the Silkmen. Josh Dasilva is nearing a return but is a doubt for the clash, while Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo remain sidelined with long-term problems.

Predicted line-ups

Macclesfield XI: Dearnley; Fensome, Heathcote, Menayese, Lacey; Edmondson; Duffy, Kay, Dawson, Buckley-Ricketts; Mellor.

Brentford XI: Valdimarsson; Hickey, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Henderson; Donovan, Damsgaard, Nelson; Lewis-Potter.