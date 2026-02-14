Luke Matheson relishing limelight of Macclesfield’s shock FA Cup run after teenage stardom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Few things could have prepared Macclesfield players for the spotlight that came with their shock FA Cup win over Crystal Palace last month, but defender Luke Matheson has done this sort of thing before.

As they prepare for Monday night's fourth-round tie at home to Brentford, the 23-year-old Matheson is calling on memories he made after breaking through at Rochdale while still in school.

He was just 16 when he grabbed the headlines with a stunning strike in Dale's Carabao Cup third-round tie away to Manchester United, making it 1-1 to force a shootout in which United prevailed 5-3 at Old Trafford.

open image in gallery Luke Matheson’s strike forced Manchester United to a shootout with Rochdale in the Carabao Cup third round in 2019 ( AFP/Getty Images )

"I was on the bus to school the next morning with my mates, refreshing Instagram, it was 1,000 (likes) here, another 1,000 there," Matheson said. "It was one of the most surreal things I've ever been through.

"I think it was only about a month before that I'd actually made my full league debut. Even being on that pitch, even to travel to that game, was enough for me. Then to score took it to another level.

"I've seen the ball hit the roof of their net and I remember hearing the roar and just running to that. It's a day I'll never forget and definitely one of the best days of my life."

A few months later, Matheson played an hour of Rochdale's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Newcastle, with Aaron Wilbraham's late goal earning a 1-1 draw and a replay at St James' Park, where Matheson started in a 4-1 defeat for the League One side.

open image in gallery Matheson at St James's Park ahead of Rochdale's clash with Newcastle ( Getty Images )

Matheson was getting call-ups for the England Under-18s while trying to study for his A levels.

"My mum and dad were both teachers so they kept me grounded," he said. "Going away for England in school, I wasn't allowed to go if I hadn't done my homework. Having that kind of upbringing prepared me for life as well as being a footballer."

Barely two weeks after the replay against Newcastle Matheson signed for Wolves, initially returning to Rochdale on loan.

Looking back now, Matheson admits the Wolves move did not work out.

"I did it backwards," he said. "I came through into a first team, then went to Wolves and came through at Under-23s. For me and my career, it almost felt like I'd taken a step backwards, because a lot of boys at that under-23s level are trying to get into a first team."

After loans with Ipswich, Hamilton and Scunthorpe, Matheson left Wolves having not played for the first team.

He joined Bolton but could not crack their first team, heading out to Bohemians and Alfreton before being released last summer and signing for a Macclesfield side looking to reach the National League.

"I was a kid (at Rochdale), but I've now got a little bit more experience," he said. "I've been around different clubs, different experiences, different managers.

"I think we're lucky in our changing room that individuals bring experience from all over the country. This group here is probably the closest team of players I've ever been involved with.

"As cliched as it sounds, it's like a family. You see the stadium packed out and as a player it's what you dream of.

"We can't wait to get back out there."

After producing arguably the greatest shock in FA Cup history to dump out holders Palace, the Silkmen play host to another Premier League side in Brentford on Monday as they dream of another magic night.