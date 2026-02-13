TV channels for every FA Cup fourth-round tie this weekend and how to watch online
The FA Cup returns this weekend with non-league Macclesfield’s clash with Premier League side Brentford one of the TV picks for the fourth round.
Macclesfield were the story of the third-round as they stunned holders Crystal Palace to record the FA Cup’s biggest ever shock by league position.
The Silkman landed another home tie against top-tier opposition, and will play high-flying Brentford on Monday evening, shortly before the fifth-round draw.
Other TV picks include Liam Rosenior’s return to Hull with Chelsea, the all-Premier League clashes between Aston Villa and Newcastle and Liverpool and Brighton, as well as Arsenal’s meeting with Wigan.
Here’s everything you need to know.
TV channels for every FA Cup fourth-round tie
With the exception of the five matches being played at 3pm on Saturday, every match during the FA fourth-round weekend will be available to watch on discovery+. In addition, the TV channels for this weekend’s live matches are as follows:
Friday 13 February
7.45pm: Hull City v Chelsea - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
7.45pm: Wrexham v Ipswich Town - BBC Wales and discovery+
Saturday 14 February
12.15pm: Burton Albion v West Ham - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
3pm: Burnley v Mansfield Town
3pm: Manchester City v Salford City
3pm: Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
3pm: Port Vale v Bristol City
3pm: Southampton v Leicester City
5.45pm: Aston Villa v Newcastle United - BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 3 and discovery+
8pm: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Sunday 15 February
12pm: Birmingham City v Leeds United - TNT Sports 3 and discovery+
1.30pm: Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
2pm: Oxford United v Sunderland - discovery+
2pm: Stoke City v Fulham - discovery+
4.30pm: Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Monday 16 February
7.30pm: Macclesfield v Brentford - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The fifth-round draw will take place on Monday 16 February, likely ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.
The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
