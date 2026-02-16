When is FA Cup fifth-round draw? Start time, confirmed ball numbers and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place tonight before non-league Macclesfield look to continue their run against Premier League opposition.

All eyes will be on Moss Rose for Macclesfield’s second visit from the top-flight, having dumped out holders Crystal Palace in the last round in arguably the greatest upset in FA Cup history. High-flying Brentford will be hoping to spoil the party on Monday night.

Already through to the fifth round are the likes of Premier League leaders Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Sunderland, Leeds, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mansfield Town, 13th in League One, are still in the draw after beating Burnley, while Wrexham will also hope to continue their excellent season with another big cup tie - having knocked out Ipswich on Friday night.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The fifth-round draw will take place on Monday 16 February, ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.

The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

You can watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel. The draw will be made by Joe Cole and Karen Carney - presented by Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

1. Liverpool

2. Fulham

3. Sunderland

4. Southampton

5. Wrexham

6. Arsenal

7. Chelsea

8. West Ham United

9. Mansfield Town

10. Norwich City

11. Port Vale or Bristol City

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers

13. Newcastle United

14. Manchester City

15. Macclesfield or Brentford

16. Leeds United

FA Cup fourth-round fixtures and results

Friday 13 February

Hull City 0-4 Chelsea

Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town

Saturday 14 February

Burton Albion 0-1 West Ham (a.e.t)

Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town

Manchester City 2-0 Salford City

Norwich City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

*Port Vale v Bristol City - postponed

Southampton 2-1 Leicester City (a.e.t)

Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday 15 February

Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United (Leeds win 4-2 on pens)

Grimsby Town 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland

Stoke City 1-2 Fulham

Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic

Monday 16 February

7.30pm: Macclesfield v Brentford - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+

When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 7 March, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.

FA Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026