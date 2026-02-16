When is FA Cup fifth-round draw? Start time, confirmed ball numbers and how to watch
Everything you need to know as Premier League, EFL and potentially non-league Macclesfield discover their next match
The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place tonight before non-league Macclesfield look to continue their run against Premier League opposition.
All eyes will be on Moss Rose for Macclesfield’s second visit from the top-flight, having dumped out holders Crystal Palace in the last round in arguably the greatest upset in FA Cup history. High-flying Brentford will be hoping to spoil the party on Monday night.
Already through to the fifth round are the likes of Premier League leaders Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Sunderland, Leeds, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Mansfield Town, 13th in League One, are still in the draw after beating Burnley, while Wrexham will also hope to continue their excellent season with another big cup tie - having knocked out Ipswich on Friday night.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.
When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The fifth-round draw will take place on Monday 16 February, ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.
The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel. The draw will be made by Joe Cole and Karen Carney - presented by Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist.
FA Cup draw ball numbers
1. Liverpool
2. Fulham
3. Sunderland
4. Southampton
5. Wrexham
6. Arsenal
7. Chelsea
8. West Ham United
9. Mansfield Town
10. Norwich City
11. Port Vale or Bristol City
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers
13. Newcastle United
14. Manchester City
15. Macclesfield or Brentford
16. Leeds United
FA Cup fourth-round fixtures and results
Friday 13 February
Hull City 0-4 Chelsea
Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town
Saturday 14 February
Burton Albion 0-1 West Ham (a.e.t)
Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town
Manchester City 2-0 Salford City
Norwich City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
*Port Vale v Bristol City - postponed
Southampton 2-1 Leicester City (a.e.t)
Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday 15 February
Birmingham City 1-1 Leeds United (Leeds win 4-2 on pens)
Grimsby Town 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland
Stoke City 1-2 Fulham
Arsenal 4-0 Wigan Athletic
Monday 16 February
7.30pm: Macclesfield v Brentford - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?
The fifth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 7 March, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.
FA Cup matchdays in full
Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.
Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026
Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks