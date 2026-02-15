Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have picked up two fresh injury concerns to leave a cloud over their 4-0 win against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.

Noni Madueke sent Mikel Arteta's rampant side on their way after 11 minutes before Gabriel Martinelli doubled the hosts' advantage eight minutes later. Jack Hunt headed through his own net after 23 minutes and Arsenal were four to the good inside half-an-hour when Gabriel Jesus struck.

Arsenal failed to add to their tally, but their one-sided victory at the Emirates saw them advance beyond the fourth round for the first time since they won the FA Cup in 2020 and kept alive their outside chance of completing an unprecedented quadruple.

However, left-back Riccardo Calafiori was withdrawn from the starting XI moments before kick-off with an unspecified injury, forcing Arteta to promote Bukayo Saka to the team from the substitutes’ bench.

In the second half, right-back Ben White pulled up and required treatment before leaving the field with a physio.

Asked about whether Arsenal were nursing injuries in the dressing room after the match, Arteta responded: “[Calafiori] and Ben are the only doubts. We have to wait and see in the next 48 hours how things develop.”

Arteta also explained captain Martin Odegaard’s absence from the squad, saying: “With Martin we have to wait and see, obviously he picked that knock on the action where we conceded the goal [against Brentford in the Premier League in midweek] and he wasn't fit for today.”

Calafiori missed most of January with a muscle injury, and has started only two games this year. White meanwhile has had to be managed after returning from a hamstring injury in December.

Arsenal still have Mikel Merino out with a foot injury, while Kai Havertz picked up a muscle strain this week. Asked about injuries adding up for the Gunners, Arteta said: “Yes and especially because we are going through [to the next round]. Before it was the strikers, then it was the defenders, now it’s the midfielders, but we are still coping with that.

“We need some players back and fit and to give us not only numbers but different options in relation to the opponents that we have. So the quicker they are [fit], the better.”

There was some positive news as William Saliba returned to action after a recent illness and played an hour of the match before being replaced by teenager Marli Salmon.