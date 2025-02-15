Liverpool vs Wolves betting tips

Premier League leaders Liverpool are a little bruised ahead of relegation-threatened Wolves’ visit to Anfield on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Arne Slot’s Reds looked all set to go nine points clear atop the division in Wednesday’s dramatic Merseyside derby, but James Tarkowski’s last-minute equaliser meant the gap extended to seven instead.

Still, that’s not a bad place to be, especially considering an injury-ravaged Arsenal seem to be the only side who can maintain any sense of pressure on the likely champions.

Slot will be confident of shaking off the form that also saw a much-changed Liverpool team lose 1-0 to Plymouth in the FA Cup last weekend, having beaten Wolves 2-1 at Molineux earlier in the season.

Mohamed Salah’s performance against Everton pinpointed why he is such a superstar player for Liverpool and always worth a look on football betting sites.

He barely had a meaningful touch before providing an assist and a goal, a habit that has shown itself multiple times this season. Even when Liverpool struggle to create many clear-cut chances, he has found a way to step up and impact the game. Sure, the team didn’t go on to win three points, but Salah’s decisiveness put them in the position to do so.

His winning penalty separated Liverpool and Wolves in September and it would take a brave punter to bet against him having a significant impact once more. Wolves aren’t exactly a difficult team to breach, having conceded 52 goals in the Premier League this season, a factor partly impacted by their attacking tendencies.

Vitor Pereira is still trying to find a workable balance to grind out results in this relegation scrap. Wolves remain open, particularly down the wings, which often sees Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo leave space free as they aid the attack. Slot is likely to target these areas, especially as it means Salah will be able to do his thing once more.

Whichever way you think this match might go, there’s an attractiveness to backing goals, cards and corners.

At least one goal and card in each half, as well as over three corners in each half, is priced up at an intriguing 19/10 at William Hill. It should come into consideration for bettors who expect the type of all-action encounter that both of these teams naturally bring to the table. The beauty of this bet also means you don’t need to worry which side might come out on top.

Wolves should be buoyed by recent form. They have two wins on the bounce and have absolutely nothing to lose at Anfield, which can swallow teams who try to sit back and survive. Pereira should go for it and try to strike while there’s a little uncertainty in the Liverpool ranks after a couple of frustrating results.

The best betting sites will certainly reward those who do if Wolves go for broke, especially as it’s likely to lead to goals either way.

