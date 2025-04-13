Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Mohamed Salah celebrates new contract as Reds close in on Premier League
Liverpool can go 13 points clear of Arsenal if they beat West Ham at Anfield
Liverpool can step a step closer to lifting the Premier League title if they beat West Ham United at Anfield but the confirmation of Mohamed Salah’s contract extension may mean it’s already party time on Merseyside.
The news of Salah’s new deal has given the Reds a timely boost after last weekend’s defeat at Fulham, and Arne Slot’s side now have the chance to move 13 points clear of Arsenal with a win this afternoon. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford yesterday.
It leaves Liverpool three wins away from securing the title with seven games remaining this season and they will face a West Ham team have are without a win in their last four league games under Graham Potter. The Hammers have lost their last nine trips to Anfield and have only one win there from their past 57 visits.
Follow the latest updates from Liverpool vs West Ham below
When is Liverpool vs West Ham and how can I watch?
Liverpool vs West Ham is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 13 April at Anfield. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 1pm BST. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go.
Good afternoon
Liverpool will hope to get back on track in their cruise to the Premier League title as they welcome West Ham to Anfield.
Defeat at Fulham last week represented a rare stumble for the runaway league leaders, though a draw for Arsenal prevented them gaining too much ground.
With Mohamed Salah tied down to a new contract, and a fresh deal for Virgil van Dijk seemingly near too, Arne Slot will be eyeing a smooth finish to a highly-successful first campaign at the club.
West Ham, meanwhile, will hope to find form again after a run of four games without a win that has stalled a solid start under Graham Potter.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments