Slot delight at Salah new contract

Liverpool can step a step closer to lifting the Premier League title if they beat West Ham United at Anfield but the confirmation of Mohamed Salah’s contract extension may mean it’s already party time on Merseyside.

The news of Salah’s new deal has given the Reds a timely boost after last weekend’s defeat at Fulham, and Arne Slot’s side now have the chance to move 13 points clear of Arsenal with a win this afternoon. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford yesterday.

It leaves Liverpool three wins away from securing the title with seven games remaining this season and they will face a West Ham team have are without a win in their last four league games under Graham Potter. The Hammers have lost their last nine trips to Anfield and have only one win there from their past 57 visits.

