When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Liverpool are in touching distance of securing the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk’s late header earned the Reds a 2-1 win over West Ham at Anfield.

The Reds are now 13 points clear at the top after Arsenal dropped more points at home to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side are only able to obtain a maximum of 81 points, with six games left to play. Liverpool are now up to 76 points, so they now need just six more to make mathematically certain of the title.

The truth is that Liverpool are edging towards another top-flight title – but when is the earliest that they could clinch number 20?

When could Liverpool win the Premier League?

Liverpool have only lost twice in the Premier League this season and are averaging 2.35 points per game this season. Two more wins would be enough to win the title, even if Arsenal win all of their games.

Liverpool could even be crowned champions as early as next weekend if Arsenal lose their next league fixture at Ipswich, and Arne Slot’s side see off then win at Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Easter Sunday.

If Arsenal do not slip up, and Liverpool win their next two, the triumph would come against Tottenham at Anfield on 27 April. That’s then followed by a trip to Chelsea on Sunday 4 May.

It also likely that Liverpool could build a mathematically unassailable lead before facing the Gunners - leaving Arsenal potentially having to roll out the guard of honour for the Reds on 11 May.

Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer this season ( Getty Images )

Remaining Premier League fixtures

Liverpool and Arsenal have seven games to go. Each side’s remaining fixtures are as follows:

Liverpool

Points: 76 (played 32)

Points per game (PPG): 2.35

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.37

Arsenal

Points: 63 (played 32)

Points per game (PPG): 1.96

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.35