When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Liverpool took another step closer to the Premier League title as rivals Everton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

The Reds are on 73 points through 30 games and need just 11 more points to secure the title - starting with Sunday’s trip to Fulham.

Arsenal’s draw at Everton means Mikel Arteta’s side are only able to obtain a maximum of 83 points, with seven games left to play.

The truth is that Liverpool are edging towards another top-flight title – but when is the earliest that they could clinch number 20?

When could Liverpool win the Premier League?

Liverpool have only lost once in the Premier League this season – way back in September against Nottingham Forest – and are averaging 2.43 points per game this season. Four more wins would be enough to win the title, even if Arsenal win all of their games.

It could be over by the end of the month. Liverpool play Fulham on Sunday and then host West Ham on Sunday 13 April. That’s followed by games against Leicester on Sunday 20 April or Tottenham on 27 April, which could be the game where Arne Slot’s side get over the line.

It also looks likely that Liverpool could build a mathematically unassailable lead before facing the Gunners - leaving Arsenal potentially having to roll out the guard of honour for the Reds on 10 May.

Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer this season ( Getty Images )

Remaining Premier League fixtures

Liverpool have just eight matches left to play, while Arsenal have seven. Each side’s remaining fixtures are as follows:

Liverpool

Points: 73 (played 30)

Points per game (PPG): 2.43

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.29

Arsenal

Points: 62 (played 31)

Points per game (PPG): 2:00

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.35