Liverpool vs Tottenham tips

BTTS and Liverpool to win - 23/20 Betway

Mohamed Salah to score last - 17/5 Bet365

Liverpool host Tottenham on Thursday night in the League Cup semi-final, with a one-goal deficit to overcome if they are to reach their 15th final (kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event).

Lucas Bergvall controversially scored the only goal of the game in the first leg, just four minutes from time, and minutes after many felt he should have seen red for a second bookable offence.

That was the Red's first defeat in 25 games and the first time they had failed to score in that run too.

Liverpool go into the game with nine wins from their last 13 matches and sit top of the Premier League having also qualified top of the Champions League table.

Tottenham on the other hand have won just four of their last 12, with two of them coming in the Europa League. When they beat Brentford 2-0 on Sunday, it was their first league win since a 5-0 thrashing of Southampton on 15 December.

Reds to reach Wembley

Liverpool are still fighting for silverware on four fronts and the fact this is the first final of the year will no doubt make it the most important one right now for new manager Arne Slot.

Last year when the Reds were chasing four pieces of silverware in Jurgen Klopp’s final season, they ended up winning just one - the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win in extra time over Chelsea.

It was 10th time they have lifted the trophy and the good news for Liverpool fans is that they have progressed to the final on two of the last three occasions that they’ve lost the first leg of a semi-final.

During the 2000/01 season, they lost the first leg 2-1 to Crystal Palace before goals from Vladimir Smicer, Danny Murphy (2), Igor Biscan and Robbie Fowler secured a 5-0 win at Anfield. They went on to beat Birmingham on penalties in the final following a 1-1 draw.

Two seasons later they found themselves 2-1 down after the first leg against Championship side Sheffield United, after Michael Tonge scored twice at Bramall Lane. El Hadji Diouf and Michael Owen scored in the second leg to send Liverpool to another final, which they won 2-0 against Man United.

If they are to overcome the deficit, then I would definitely be backing them to lift the trophy on 16 March.

Football betting sites already have Arne Slot’s side as favourites to win the tournament at 11/8, while Spurs are third favourites at 13/2, just ahead of Arsenal at 7/1.

While Liverpool have previous at overcoming deficits Spurs have a history of throwing them away, having been eliminated three of the last five times they’ve won the first leg of a semi-final, most recently against Chelsea in 2018/19.

No other side has been eliminated at this stage of the competition having won the first leg more times.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 27 home games against Tottenham in all competitions, winning 19 and drawing the other seven. They are also unbeaten in their last 14 since a 2-0 loss in May 2011.

When the sides met in the league earlier in the season, the visitors ran out 6-3 winners with both Luis Diaz and Mo Salah scoring twice.

Betting sites have Liverpool as the favourites on Thursday at 1/4 with Spurs at 11/1 and a draw at 13/2.

Despite sitting 14th in the league Ange Postecoglou’s side have scored the third-highest number of goals behind Liverpool and Arsenal so you wouldn’t rule out both teams scoring. You can get 23/20 on both sides scoring and Liverpool winning.

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 1: BTTS and Liverpool to win - 23/20 Betway

Salah to spur on the Reds

As well as being in outstanding form this season, with 25 goals in 33 appearances, and four in his last three, Mo Salah seems to particularly like playing against Spurs.

He has been involved in nine goals in his last six appearances against them in all competitions, scoring four and creating three more.

Betting apps are offering 10/3 on him scoring first or last and 10/13 on him scoring at any time. As he has only started once in this competition so far, if he is to be named on the bench on Thursday last goalscorer might be a great option.

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 2: Salah to score last - 17/5 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.