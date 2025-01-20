Liverpool vs Lille tips

Liverpool to win to nil - 11/8 BetVictor

Darwin Nunez to score anytime - 29/20 BetMGM

Liverpool are back in Champions League action on Tuesday looking to keep up their 100% record in the competition against a Lille side who themselves have had an impressive start to the campaign (kick-off 8pm, Amazon Prime).

The Reds are one of only two sides who have already qualified for the last 16 so whether boss Arne Slot chooses to rest some players in this one remains to be seen, although he would no doubt love to keep up their winning run and stay ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Two goals in added time from Darwin Nunez gave Slot’s side a 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday and that relief was felt back in Liverpool as they ended a run of two draws which had seen their lead at the top of the league cut to just four points.

The win was even more important after Arsenal let slip a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa leaving them now six points behind having played a game more.

Those three points and the nature of the last-gasp win will no doubt have given Liverpool the confidence boost they needed after not quite being at their best over the last few weeks.

They have still only lost twice this season, once in the league against Nottingham Forest back in September and more recently they went down 1-0 in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Tottenham, with the second leg still to play.

Lille have only lost two league games themselves, and they also came back in September. Since then they have drawn 10 and won 11 games including a 1-0 home win over Real Madrid and wins away at Athletico Madrid and Bologna.

Liverpool have also beaten Real Madrid and Bologna as well as AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Girona and surely they have more than enough to overcome Lille whatever side Slot puts out?

Reds to keep up 100% record

Football betting sites are all backing the home side for the win with odds of 8/25, while Lille are 21/2 and you can get 26/5 on a draw.

Lille have won just four of their last 12 away European games, and they have also only won one of their 10 games against English sides in this competition, drawing two and losing seven including each of their last six.

Their only victory against an English side in the competition came way back in November 2005, when they beat Manchester United 1-0 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

In Liverpool they face a side that have won their last 10 group/league phase games at Anfield, scoring 22 goals and only conceding just three.

The last team to win and keep a clean sheet at Anfield there in the group/league phase was Atalanta back in November 2020 when they recorded a 2-0 win.

We know the Reds have won all six games so far this season, but they have won their last five without conceding a single goal and if they can keep up that form they will become only the second team in European Cup/Champions League history to win six in a row and keep six clean sheets since Leeds United in 1969-70.

We’re backing them to make history at Anfield on Tuesday!

Liverpool vs Lille tips: Liverpool to win to nil - 11/8 BetVictor

Nunez to be on the scoresheet again

So far this season 13 different Liverpool players have either scored or assisted a goal in the Champions League, which is unsurprisingly the most by any team in the competition.

Of the 15 outfield players who have made three or more appearances only two of them are to score or assist and that’s Ryan Gravenberch and Joe Gomez.

Gomez is yet to score in 240 appearances for Liverpool, and even goalkeeper Allison has scored more goals, but Gravenberch did score four goals last season including two in the Europa League.

Betting sites are offering just 9/1 on him scoring anytime but after watching him finally find the target on Saturday, we’re going to back Nunez to be on the scoresheet again.

Liverpool vs Lille prediction 2: Nunez to score anytime - 29/20 BetMGM

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.