Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is happy 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha is already influencing games but admits the teenager still has plenty to learn.

Ngumoha, who joined from Chelsea a year ago, has been one of the stand-out players in the Reds' two matches in the Far East and produced another impressive cameo off the bench, capped by a brilliant individual strike, in a 3-1 over Yokohama F. Marinos in Tokyo.

Fellow academy graduate Trey Nyoni, 18 last month, scored Liverpool's second goal after club-record signing Florian Wirtz had opened his account for the club with the equaliser just after the hour mark.

Liverpool's spending this summer may be approaching £300m, but Slot believes there is always a place for academy players who can contribute.

"Rio again showed the quality he has and that's nice for us because we have a lot of very good players," Slot said at his post-match press conference.

"But to get some very good players through the academy is always helpful and always gives energy to a team as well.

"It's always nice to see young players from 16, 17 or 18 years old already impacting a game. If you are 16 and you can impact the game like he did, that's definitely worth a compliment."

Slot did, however, sound a word of caution.

"There was also a moment in the game where he should have squared it to Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) or Curtis (Jones) so (there are) also learning parts for him," he added.

Forward Hugo Ekitike made his first start since last week's £79m move from Eintracht Frankfurt and played the first 45 minutes, while another new signing, Giorgi Mamardashvili, started in goal after Alisson Becker returned to Brazil for personal reasons.

open image in gallery Hugo Ekitike made his debut for Liverpool ( Getty )

After conceding 10 minutes into the second half Liverpool turned things around with the help of their youngsters.

"More than a few times there were some very good moments in build-up, but what I also saw in the goal we conceded and in the first half the big chance we conceded was that we had to work harder in those moments to sprint back than we did," said Slot.

"That is something that also happened to us when we played Milan. It could be (to do) with a tough training camp and it could be (to do) with the heat circumstances - but that's something that we definitely have to improve towards Bilbao (on Monday).

"I thought last season was already tough, but if you look at what all the Premier League teams are doing, the Premier League is even going to get stronger.

open image in gallery Florian Wirtz opened his account for the club ( AP )

"We need to be ready for that - that's where my full focus is at the moment.

"We are making steps forward, but I also didn't forget that last season I went to Wembley, having to look at Newcastle lifting a trophy.

"In two weeks we go there again so I hope we show a different face in that final, the Community Shield, than we did in the League Cup final."

PA