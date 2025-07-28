Liverpool transfer news: Alexander Isak, Rodrygo, Jean-Philippe Mateta and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are bracing for a busy summer to build on this season’s Premier League title success.

Arne Slot orchestrated a stunning debut campaign at Anfield, inheriting a stacked squad from Jurgen Klopp before taking English football by storm to seal a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown for the club.

Mohamed Salah was the posterboy of Slot’s title winners, with an eye-watering 46 goal contributions in 37 games taking the Reds out of reach at the top of the table.

However, it was in midfield where Liverpool surprised most, with Slot refining a midfield trio brought in by his predecessor and making each one of them an invaluable entity. His transformation of Ryan Gravenberch from a promising yet raw talent to a world-class defensive midfielder was most astounding.

Liverpool secured their 20th Premier League title this season

The summer months of 2024 hardly shaped the season that followed for Liverpool, and Slot has already proven that he doesn’t require overwhelming transfer activity to be successful. Last summer, he saw just two arrivals come through the door in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili (who was immediately loaned back toValencia) and Federico Chiesa, who played a total of just 104 minutes in the Premier League.

But with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading for the exit and a Premier League title to defend, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are expected to engage in a substantial recruitment drive over the coming months.

And the signs are extremely promising for Reds fans, with Jeremy Frimpong having signed from Bayer Leverkusen before Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike followed through the door.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liverpool’s summer transfer plans.

Arrivals & areas to improve

As tends to happen with champions, Liverpool are position-for-position the strongest team in the Premier League. But that is not to say they don’t have room for improvement.

In goal, the Reds have added Giorgi Mamardashvili to create probably the best starting and backup goalkeeping duo in the league.

Their first priority would have been to address weaknesses - or vacancies - in the full-back roles. Right-back and local lad Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract, though it looks like Liverpool have already found their replacement in the form of Frimpong.

At left-back, Scottish stalwart Andy Robertson has looked shaky and could be set for a drop down the pecking order, while deputy Kostas Tsimikas could also be on the chopping block. A younger, Premier League-proven replacement has arrived in the form of Milos Kerkez, who joined in a deal worth £40m from Bournemouth and arrives to solve the issues at left-back.

Liverpool have already vastly strengthened their side this summer

Further depth in midfield and defence could be required if Slot is to successfully defend his title, and while Marc Guehi has been linked to a move to the champions, links to midfielders have been rare so far throughout the window.

The futures of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and more recently Luis Diaz have been up in the air, which could lead to Liverpool investing in more forward-thinking options this summer. Alexander Isak is said to be the dream striker signing at Anfield after Ekitike completed his arrival.

Done deals

Ins: Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen, £100m), Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt, £79m), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, £40m), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m), Amin Pesci (Puskas AFC, £1.5m), Freddie Woodman (Preston North End, free transfer)

Outs: Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen, £35m), Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford, £18m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid, £10m), Nat Phillips (West Brom, £3m), Vitezslav Jaros (Ajax, loan transfer), Harvey Davies (Crawley Town, loan transfer)

Potential targets

Alexander Isak, Newcastle

With much of the rest of the squad seemingly in top shape ahead of 2025/26, Liverpool continue to be linked with one man. Alexander Isak has been touted as the club’s “dream” target, and while a move initially looked unlikely, the Swede has now expressed his desire to move away from Newcastle. Liverpool are about to sanction the £65m sale of Luis Diaz to help fund a monster bid for the striker, expected imminently.

Isak has transformed into one of the best strikers in world football in recent months, and his signature would certainly make Liverpool favourites for back-to-back league titles (and probably a European Cup to add to it).

Isak's form last season saw him become regarded as one of the world's best in his position

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in recent days, with French media reporting that the Reds have met with the player’s reps in Paris.

The Frenchman has impressed for the Eagles in recent months and could be a smart addition with the London club having set his using price around £35m, though it is assumed that he would not be targeted as a starting striker ahead of the Reds’ impending title defence.

Mateta is said to have a price tag of around £35m

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

With Jarell Quansah on his way out, Virgil van Dijk ageing and Ibrahima Konate entering the final year of his contract, Liverpool appear willing to splash the cash on a proven Premier League centre-back for the future in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. The England international has stamped his mark as one of the best in the division in recent seasons and despite being continually linked with a switch to Chelsea and Tottenham over the past year or two, it now appears that a move up north is increasingly likely. That said, Liverpool will reportedly only intensify their pursuits if Palace budge on their £70m asking price.

Marc Guehi lifted Crystal Palace's first ever major trophy this season

Rodrygo, Real Madrid

On the wing, Liverpool could look to provide further reinforcements in the form of Real Madrid star Rodrygo. The Brazil international appears to be heading for the Santiago Bernabeu exit door this summer after being used sparingly at the Club World Cup. Premier League rivals Arsenal are also said to be interested.

Rodrygo could move away from Real Madrid this summer

Angelo Stiller, Stuttgart

Liverpool have found joy when fishing at the Stuttgart well for defensive midfielders before. They will hope highly-rated German star Angelo Stiller, 24, will follow in Wataru Endo’s suit and swap the MHP Arena for Merseyside. The former Bayern Munich prospect has been at the heart of their midfield for the past two seasons and helped Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League in 2023/24.