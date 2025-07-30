Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Yokohama v Liverpool live: Friendly team news and build-up with Hugo Ekitike set for Reds debut

Arne Slot’s Liverpool play their final pre-season friendly before returning to Anfield next week to take on Athletic Club

Will Castle
Wednesday 30 July 2025 04:00 EDT
Opta Profile: Hugo Ekitike - Swapping Frankfurt for Liverpool?

Liverpool take on Yokohama F. Marinos in a friendly in Japan this morning, with the Premier League champions finalising preparation before next week’s Community Shield against Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot is integrating Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili after appearances in the 4-2 loss to AC Milan in Hong Kong, and now Hugo Ekitike looks poised for a debut in Japan after his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal.

Speculation over a move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak remains, with the Reds still likely to do business in the transfer market before the end of the window, with Luis Diaz set to complete his £65m move to Bayern Munich.

Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates as the Reds continue their build-up for the 2025/26 season below:

Jack Rathborn30 July 2025 09:00

