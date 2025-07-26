Eddie Howe’s Newcastle admission opens door to Alexander Isak exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe has reiterated he is keen to keep Alexander Isak at Newcastle but has now admitted he cannot guarantee the striker will stay this summer.

Isak is missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia with what the club described as a minor thigh injury but after he asked to be able to explore his options of a move.

Liverpool had made an inquiry for Isak, though they also went on to sign the Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike, while Arsenal are other admirers of his and Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to give him a lucrative contract.

Howe admitted that Isak, who has three years left on his current deal, is not in talks about a new deal with Newcastle but underlined that he hopes his top scorer remains at St James’ Park, with the club facing a difficult decision.

"He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed,” said Howe, who is in Singapore, preparing for a friendly against Arsenal on Sunday. “Hopefully, he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see.

"Of course, there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

"He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue to his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially. I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring."

Alexander Isak will not travel to Asia for Newcastle's pre-season tour due to a thigh issue ( Reuters )

Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last season, after 21 the previous year, and would be expected to command a price of over £100m. Howe suggested Isak would not be sold on the cheap but did not put a deadline on when the situation has to be resolved.

"Whatever happens, has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a strong position financially and are determined to be successful," Howe added.

"There are always big decisions to make when you are at Newcastle. I have experienced it many times. I've sold players throughout my managerial career. There is a wider picture; there is a football club that has to make the decision.

"I wouldn't put a timescale on it. It has to be right for the football club and they will make the right decision with all the information they have.

"It's up to us to make good decisions the other way and to improve the squad, regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and the group to have a really good feeling. I don't think we are distracted. We are here and we are focused."