Transfer news live: Arsenal close with Gyokeres, Chelsea want Hato, Son could leave Spurs
Latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool close in on the signing of Hugo Ekitike
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Liverpool are on the verge of signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. A £79m deal has been hashed out for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is on Merseyside to complete a medical. The Reds have beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature after the Magpies held firm over Alexander Isak.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, joining Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward. Xavi Simons remains a target for the Gunners, but Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit for the Dutchman and are set to enter club-to-club talks with RB Leipzig. The Blues are also lining up a push for centre-back Jorrel Hato.
Why Man United could be in pole position for Sesko
Fabrizio Romano has pointed to a key reason why Manchester United could be in pole position to sign Benjamin Sekso, and it is down to their head of scouting, Christopher Vivell.
Vivell is a former part of the Red Bull Group and knows Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig.
United have made no official contact with Leipzig yet, but there is interest.
Chelsea and Arsenal battle for Simons
Xavi Simons has made his thoughts clear that he wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer.
Sky Sports say that there is some interest in the midfielder from Premier League clubs and that the player would be open to the move.
Arsenal and Chelsea were the two clubs named but both have been busy scouting out other targets this summer.
Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Simons but won’t make any moves until later in the transfer window.
Simons’ fee could cost anywhere between €50-65m.
Marcus Rashford finally has his Barcelona move but Man United have paid a heavy price for saga
There is a history of Manchester United turnarounds at the Nou Camp. Now there may be another. A player who, six months ago, was not even granted a place on the bench for the team who went on to finish 15th in the Premier League, is now being unveiled as Barcelona’s new signing. For Marcus Rashford, it feels quite a comeback.
He may go from Ruben Amorim’s bomb squad to Hansi Flick’s bench. He might only be plan C after Nico Williams performed a U-turn to stay at Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool rebuffed an approach for Luis Diaz. As Flick’s forward line consists of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, Rashford could yet spend much of his time watching on.
Jorrel Hato’s agent responds to Chelsea transfer reports
The agent of Dutch defender Jorrel Hato has revealed that “Chelsea have contacted Ajax” over a deal for the 19-year-old.
Hato is one of a number of defensive targets that Chelsea are keeping tabs on, with the Dutch international particularly valuable due to his ability to play both left-back and centre-back.
And his agent Humphry Nijman confirmed that “Jorrel is now in talks with Chelsea” when asked by Dutch publication De Telegraaf, adding that Ajax and Chelsea are now engaged in club-to-club discussions too.
Arsenal set to seal Gyokeres
Arsenal have made a major breakthrough in their negotiations for Viktor Gyokeres, finally agreeing a fee with Sporting CP, who fought hard for what they considered a fair price.
Arsenal have agreed to a package worth up to £63m for the Swedish forward. Their long search for a No9 is nearly over.
The Gunners look set to fly Gyokeres over to Singapore for the a medical in the hopes of finalising a deal as soon as possible.
