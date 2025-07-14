Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liverpool preseason friendlies 2025: Full fixture schedule and results

Liverpool won the Premier League last season in Arne Slot’s first campaign at the helm

Will Castle
Monday 14 July 2025 07:55 EDT
Comments
Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are due to play several preseason fixtures
Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are due to play several preseason fixtures (PA Wire)

Liverpool have returned to action in preseason with the club still digesting the news of Diogo Jota’s death.

The Portugal international died in a car accident in Spain early in July, with Arne Slot delaying his squad’s return to training following the sad incident.

Once preparations for the new season have begun, Slot’s side will start to think about the defence of their Premier League title having achieved domestic success in their first season under the Dutchman.

Their opening friendly against Preston was an emotional occasion as the club paid tribute to Jota.

When did Liverpool’s preseason begin?

Liverpool’s preseason began on 13 July against Preston North End. A preseason tour of Asia, encompassing fixtures in Hong Kong and Japan, is scheduled for later in July.

Liverpool preseason fixtures

All kick-off times BST

13 July: Preston 1-3 Liverpool - Deepdale Stadium

26 July: AC Milan - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, kick-off 12.30pm

30 July: Yokohama FM - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, kick-off 11.30am

4 August: Athletic Bilbao (two games) - Anfield, Liverpool, kick-off 5pm and 8pm

