Liverpool quadruple odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the quadruple?

Liverpool have had an outstanding start to life under new manager Arne Slot but there is a reason why no one has managed to achieve the quadruple before.

We were talking about the same thing this time last year and we all know how that played out, as Liverpool secured just one trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s last season at the club.

But this season things are very different, Liverpool are in a much better place under Slot and the teams around them have been nowhere near as consistent as they were 12 months ago.

The Reds have led both the Premier League and the Champions League tables for the best part of the season and have been beaten just once in the two competitions.

That defeat came against Nottingham Forest back in September, when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Their only other defeat so far came away in the League Cup semi-final first leg away at Tottenham a week ago, when again they were beaten 1-0 but you wouldn’t rule out them overturning the deficit when the sides meet again in three weeks.

The quadruple is once again on for the Merseysiders and having started the season as big as 2500/1 to win four trophies, football betting sites have cut them down to 66/1.

Something would have to dramatically change for Liverpool to finish the season without any silverware, but we all know how quickly things can change in football and there’s no doubt that Slot will not be taking anything for granted just yet.

The League Cup is first up with the semi-final second leg against Spurs next month, and if they can overcome that one-goal deficit then they would reach the final, which takes place on 16 March. Their opponents would be either Newcastle or Arsenal, with the Magpies leading the tie 2-0 with the second leg still to come at St James’ Park.

As Liverpool top the Champions League table with a maximum of 18 points from their six games played, they were the first team to secure their place in the knock-out stages.

They still have two games to play before then against Lille and PSV Eindhoven and you wouldn’t bet against them picking up the maximum points.

Liverpool can then relax until March and prioritise the other competitions before they are in Champions League action again on 4/5 March.

The key to any success is the old adage of taking each game as it comes and prioritising the next one, oh and hoping for no injuries or loss of form!

It’s understandable to see betting sites have the Premier League as the most likely trophy, especially when you take into account the form of the challenges.

Things haven’t quite gone as well for Slot’s side in recent weeks as they have seen their lead at the top cut to just six points, following draws with Newcastle, Fulham, Manchester United and Arsenal but they have remained unbeaten in an impressive 16 league games.

Winning runs in the second half of the season have been key to Manchester City’s league success in recent years but after their torrid run, which saw them win just one in 13 games from October to December, even they can’t turn things around this time can they? A 12-point gap is never insurmountable, and you would expect Liverpool to drop more points, the worry is that City are likely to drop more!

Arsenal and Forest are their real title rivals and the league meeting with Arsenal, at Anfield, on 10 May, could be a title decider!

Liverpool to win quadruple odds

Winning all four trophies really is a big ask and we know how quickly things can change, but bookmakers aren’t taking any chances, drastically reducing their odds to win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League to as short as 25/1 in places.

When Manchester City won the treble in 2023 it took a herculean effort from everyone involved, so if the Reds were to match that it would take everyone to be on their game every day, from now until the end of May and no more injuries to key players - which unfortunately come with the territory.

There is no doubt though Liverpool would love to match, if not better the treble winning achievements of their Manchester rivals and they are a best-price 25/1 on betting apps to win the league, FA Cup and Champions League.

