Liverpool v Man City live: Premier League champions host Pep Guardiola’s title contenders in Anfield showdown
City side travel to Liverpool looking to stay within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal
Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to stay within touching distance of Arsenal after the Gunners’ win over Sunderland.
The rivalry between City and Liverpool has defined the Premier League title race in recent seasons and it could do so again in 2025/26, with City starting the day nine points adrift of the Gunners after last week’s disappointing draw to Spurs. The visitors know that a win at Anfield is vital this weekend if they want to keep pressure on the league leaders, though they face a difficult test as they travel to Merseyside.
The Reds have lost just one of their last 16 matches in all competitions despite a run of mixed performances, though their 4-1 win over Newcastle last week suggests that Arne Slot’s side might be close to turning a corner as they hunt Champions League qualification.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from Anfield below:
Liverpool v Man City: The Anfield aura that could haunt Pep Guardiola one last time
Pep Guardiola may or may not be in the home straight but it takes him to the place that feels his final frontier. The Manchester City manager has a standard answer – “I have one more year [on my] contract” – about his future but there is the chance that this is his last trip to Anfield. It can seem to loom large in his thinking: there may be no away ground Guardiola references by name more.
There is a reason for that. Guardiola has been going there for almost a decade with City. He has only won once: in lockdown, in an empty ground, when perhaps Anfield was not really Anfield. When he was last there, Guardiola raised six fingers to the Liverpool supporters, one to denote each Premier League title he has won. The more famous meme is of Guardiola brandishing two and yelling “twice” in any direction. It was a reference to City’s penalty appeals rejected in that 2019 defeat. Anfield, it seemed, could leave him howling into the sky in frustration.
Is Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV?
Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 8 February at Anfield.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Foden, Reijnders, Semenyo; Haaland.
Team news
City, meanwhile, are also deadling with something of an injury crisis with Josko Gvardiol and John Stones out, while Rayan Ait-Nouri came off early against Spurs after picking up a knock. Rayan Cherki also suffered an injury last weekend, joining Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Savio on the doubtful list.
Both teams go into the clash ravaged by injuries, with Liverpool potentially without five first-team players. The big question mark relates to Joe Gomez, who has missed the last two games with a hip problem after colliding with Alisson against Bournemouth, but could yet return this weekend.
Jeremie Frimpong is out for the next couple of weeks, while Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined with long-term problems. Deadline day signing Jeremy Jacquet will arrive in the summer - he is not an option for this weekend, nor this season.
Liverpool vs Manchester City live
Manchester City are at serious peril of their Premier League title challenge from becoming too far gone as they travel to Liverpool in a must-win clash.
City were held at Tottenham last week, something that seemed inconceivable at half-time with Thomas Frank’s struggling Spurs two goals down and looking lifeless, only for Pep Guardiola to watch a Dominic Solanke deprive his side of two invaluable points.
They are now six points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who will be hoping Liverpool - their title rivals of last year - can become the latest to do them a huge favour in the title race.
The Reds ended a five-game winless run in the league by emphatically dispatching Newcastle in a 4-1 win last week, with Arne Slot’s men finding form at possibly the worst time for City.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Man City at Anfield.
It’s another clash between these two sides with potentially huge ramifications in the Premier League title race, though this time it’s City who need a win to stay in the hunt, while Liverpool will be looking for three points to continue their quest for Champions League qualification.
And we’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.
