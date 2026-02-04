Pep Guardiola once again stands on the brink of greatness and only Mikel Arteta can stop him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola’s claim to greatness stems from much more than just the Carabao Cup but a man who has won much else is now one victory away from being out on his own as the most successful manager in its history. Only the ally turned enemy, Mikel Arteta, who was by his side for the first two of his four Wembley triumphs in this competition, can deny him a fifth, which would take him clear of Brian Clough, Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Ten years, five times in Carabao Cup final, it is really good,” said Guardiola. “It's a pleasure to play against Arsenal, the best team right now in Europe and maybe the world." Newcastle certainly could not halt him. Their defence of their first major trophy since 1969 ended with a whimper. Their chances of a comeback were all but ended inside seven minutes, gone completely after 32 minutes and snuffed out in part by the goalkeeper they forever try to buy. “I am really annoyed with the first-half display,” said Eddie Howe. His side were dispatched from the competition by a much-weakened Manchester City side.

Even as Guardiola gave Erling Haaland 70 minutes of rest, he had the ideal alternative. Some 42 percent of Omar Marmoush’s City goals have been against Newcastle, even if his double came in distinctly fortunate fashion. Newcastle had no such luck, no potency when it mattered. Wembley glory last year came courtesy of Alexander Isak but the Swede is gone and so, now, is their trophy. Anthony Gordon, their outstanding individual over 180 minutes in the 2025 semi-final against Arsenal, went off, hamstrung. It was another indication of how times have changed.

The sad reality for Newcastle is that City progressed while prioritising Sunday’s trip to Liverpool. Rodri, Rayan Cherki, the fit-again Ruben Dias and Gianluigi Donnarumma joined Haaland on the bench, though Guardiola ended up summoning three of them for the last 20 minutes. Bernardo Silva was absent altogether and is, Guardiola said, “an incredible doubt” to face Liverpool. Marc Guehi was also missing, with Guardiola annoyed he remains ineligible. “I don’t understand how can’t play the final, we bought a player for a lot of money,” said the City manager. He plans to ask for Guehi to be able to play at Wembley, though that may require a rule change.

Not that he needed his £20m buy in either leg of the semi-final. Much of the hard work was done on Tyneside. In the rematch, City’s task was to avoid a repeat of Sunday. City had squandered a 2-0 lead over Tottenham. They entered this game with the same advantage, and produced a very different outcome.

They were soon ahead. Minus Haaland, Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo were the spearheads of a 4-2-2-2 formation. Each was prominent from the off. "The first goal was very lucky,” admitted Marmoush. As Dan Burn tackled him, the ball ricocheted in off the Egyptian. There may have been something symbolic in that: Burn scored the towering header in last season’s final and now, in his defensive duties, he inadvertently contributed to City leading.

open image in gallery Omar Marmoush settled the tie early in the first half after Man City brought in a 2-0 lead from the first leg ( Action Images via Reuters )

Marmoush’s second came courtesy of Kieran Trippier, in attempting to clear Semenyo’s low cross, only succeeded in spooning the ball up in the air. Marmoush headed it over the line from a yard. Guardiola was delighted with him. “He gives us his special qualities,” he said. “His movements are really top.”

Semenyo, scorer of the first in the first leg, played a part in two goals in the second. When Burn tackled him, the ball fell for Tijjani Reijnders to finish. “The goals were strange,” said Howe. “They were not necessarily coming from pressure, but from individual mistakes and errors. Following on from Liverpool, it is a worrying trend.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle were frustrated by a man invariably on their wishlist. Howe targets James Trafford every summer. The goalkeeper demonstrated why. Fine saves from Joe Willock, Gordon and Kieran Trippier, all at 1-0, denied United an equaliser on the night. He later stopped Sven Botman from scoring in what was probably the finest display of his City career. “James was unbelievable,” said Guardiola. “He is going to play in the first Carabao Cup final for him.”

open image in gallery Marmoush headed in City's second goal as Newcastle's plans fell apart early on ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Tijjani Reijnders made matters worse for Newcastle by slotting in the third goal of the night ( Getty Images )

If Guardiola’s selection choices worked, Howe’s did not. He had used a back three to considerable success in last season’s semi-final against Arsenal. Repeating that strategy backfired. Despite Newcastle’s many defenders, they were caught on the break for City’s second and third goals.

When Howe made a triple attacking change, the opportunities Newcastle fashioned should leave them with regrets they were not more positive from the off. Yoane Wissa missed a terrific chance with his first touch.

But, some 32 games into his Newcastle career, Anthony Elanga finally scored his first goal, after a terrific solo run. The former Manchester United winger’s name was chorused by the travelling Tynesiders and he ought to have had a second. Harvey Barnes also looked a threat.

open image in gallery Anthony Gordon added to Newcastle’s woes with a hamstring injury two minutes before half-time ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

When Newcastle threatened to cut City apart, Guardiola was concerned. “We have to fix it,” he said. His answer was to send for Rodri, Cherki and Haaland and, from the Frenchman’s pass, the Norwegian had a shot tipped on to the post by Aaron Ramsdale. It spared Newcastle further punishment but this was a familiar outcome. They have lost their last 12 games at the Etihad Stadium, conceding 40 goals.

Some of the City faithful still stayed away. The empty seats were referenced in taunts by the Newcastle fans. Perhaps their City counterparts were saving their money for Wembley. They will go there, to face Arsenal and Arteta.