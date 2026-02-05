Tijjani Reijnders: Man City can’t afford another slip-up in Liverpool clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tijjani Reijnders believes Manchester City's margin for error has gone as they prepare for Sunday's trip to Liverpool.

City trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by six points and, after dropping points in five of their last six games, know they can no longer afford mistakes.

They will at least travel in good spirits after securing their place in the Carabao Cup final by completing a 5-1 aggregate victory over Newcastle on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side will come up against a Liverpool outfit who, despite a disappointing title defence, are firmly in contention for Champions League qualification.

Midfielder Reijnders said: "For sure it will be a big match and we have to be ready and show what we can do.

"We can't afford any more slip-ups. We want to win every game and this game won't be different for us."

City eased past Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium, winning the second leg 3-1 with two goals from Omar Marmoush and one from the impressive Reijnders.

All three goals came in the first half and, although Anthony Elanga pulled one back as City again slackened off after the break, they had done more than enough on this occasion.

They will now face title rivals Arsenal in the final at Wembley next month.

Reijnders said: "It's a step closer to the trophy and we are very hungry. It would be nice for me, personally, to win my first trophy here at Manchester City. It's amazing."

Tijjani Reijnders celebrates his goal against Newcastle ( AFP via Getty Images )

It would be the first time the Dutchman has played at Wembley.

"It's another dream coming true," said Reijnders, still sporting a black eye following a clash of heads in last week's Champions League game against Galatasaray.

"Of course when I was a kid and I saw the finals there I always dreamed of it, so now I will go there."

For Newcastle it was a flat end to their defence of the trophy and their frustrations were compounded by an injury to Anthony Gordon.

The England forward limped off with a hamstring problem before half-time and manager Eddie Howe later said the issue was a "big worry".

They are four games without a win in all competitions and host Brentford on Saturday.

Howe said: "All we can do now is focus on our next game. We're really disappointed to go out of this competition, it means so much to us.

"There's a massive amount to play for and we can't let any negative results affect us."