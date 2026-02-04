James Trafford will start Carabao Cup final ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma confirms Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already revealed a small part of his line-up for the Carabao Cup final, with the Spaniard suggesting that James Trafford will start for the Cityzens at Wembley.

Trafford deputised for Gianluigi Donnarumma in City’s 3-1 win over Newcastle in their League Cup semi-final second leg, with the Englishman making several key saves – particularly from Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon – to keep his side ahead.

And Guardiola was full of praise for the 23-year-old, adding that he is going to play his “first final of the Carabao Cup”.

“I said from the beginning James is a top player, a top-class ‘keeper, so he’s got an incredible future ahead of him. The position of ‘keeper is special because of course he has to play,” explained Guardiola.

“Some players like Nico O’Reilly can play left-back, attacking midfielder, in the pockets, holding midfielder but the ‘keeper has to play ‘keeper and there is just one of course.

“He’s an extraordinary ‘keeper and I’m really pleased. With the final, he’s going to play the first final of Carabao Cup for him and in FA Cup of course everything can happen,” added the Spaniard.

City will travel to Wembley to contest their fifth League Cup final under Guardiola, and they will face Arsenal at Wembley on 22 March in a repeat of the 217/18 final, which City won 3-0.

And while Trafford might be one of the first names on the teamsheet in this case, Guardiola knows that he will be without new signing Marc Guehi, who is unavailable for selection due to competition rules.

open image in gallery Guardiola also questioned why Marc Guehi will be unable to feature in the final despite fellow January signing Antoine Semenyo being able to play the semi-final and final ( Reuters )

Guehi joined City from Palace in a £20m deal last month but while fellow January signing Antoine Semenyo has featured in both semi-final matches, Guehi remains unavailable due to a little-known rule that stipulates players have to be registered before the first leg of the semi-final in order to take part in any remaining matches.

Guardiola also suggested he was bemused at this rule, questioning how City can invest a lot of money in a player in January just for them to then be ineligible.

“Hopefully in March we can arrive with players fit, hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc [Guehi] can play in the final, becasue it’s difficult to understand the club making a big investment to take one player, he belongs to us, but I don’t understand why he can’t play in the final,” explained Guardiola.

“So, hopefully we make a letter, and hopefully they can change it.”