Pep Guardiola: I will always stand up for human beings who are suffering

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he feels compelled to speak out on humanitarian issues because of the visibility of global suffering.

Guardiola missed media duties prior to last week’s game at Tottenham after making a speech in support of Palestinian children at a charity event in his home city of Barcelona.

It was not the first time the Spaniard has spoken on matters outside of football, and he explained why in a passionate address to reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference ostensibly to preview Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle, Guardiola said: “Never, ever in the history of humanity have we had the info in front of our eyes, watching more clearly than now – genocide in Palestine, what happened in Ukraine, what happened in Russia, what happened all around the world, in Sudan, everywhere.

“What happened in front of us? Do you want to see it? It’s our problems as human beings.

“There is somebody who sees the images from all around the world who is not affected?

“Today we can see it. Before we could not see it. Today we see. It hurts me.

“If it was the opposite side, it would hurt me. Wanting harm for another country? It hurts me. (To) completely kill thousands of innocent people, it hurts me. It’s no more complicated than that. No more.

“When you have an idea and you need to defend (it) and you have to kill thousands, thousands of people – I’m sorry, I will stand up. Always I will be there, always.”

Guardiola stressed his stance was not about politics or taking sides, but about defending human life wherever civilians are suffering.

The 55-year-old said: “The people who have to do that, run away from their countries, go in the sea and then go on a boat to get rescued. Don’t ask if he is right or wrong, rescue him. It is about a human being.

“After we can agree (or) criticise but (if) people (are) dying, you have to help. Protecting the human being and human life is the only thing we have, not just in these parts of the world but every part of the world.

“What is happening right now, with the technologies and advances that we have, the humanity is better than ever in terms of possibilities. We can reach the moon, we can do everything.

“But still right now, we kill each other. For what? When I see the images, I am sorry, it hurts. It hurts me, that is why in every position I can help (by) speaking up to be a better society, I will try and will be there. All the time.

“From my point of view, the justice? You have to talk. Otherwise it will just move on.

“Look what happened in the United States of America. There is not a perfect society, nowhere is perfect. I am not perfect, we have to work to be better.”