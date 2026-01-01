Liverpool vs Leeds live: Arne Slot’s side hoping to start New Year with fifth win on bounce
Mohamed Salah’s tirade against Liverpool’s hierarchy followed the reverse fixture at Elland Road last month
Liverpool will have the chance to banish bad memories from last month as they take on Leeds United in their first Premier League clash of 2026.
Elland Road hosted a six-goal thriller less than four weeks ago as Leeds notched a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage a 3-3 draw against the Reds, though the result was not the major talking point when the dust had settled.
Mohamed Salah, who had been benched for a third successive game, went on a scathing tirade of Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy after full-time, throwing the club into a firestorm as question marks suddenly surrounded his future.
It seemed a civil war was brewing at Anfield but any grievances appear to have been resolved, with Salah returning to the squad to a warm Anfield reception the following week, while Liverpool have since won four on the bounce in all competitions.
Liverpool's early team news
Cody Gakpo returned off the bench in the win against Wolves and will be pushing to start, potentially ahead of Federico Chiesa, while Dominik Szoboszlai will be available again, having missed the Wolves clash through suspension.
Mohamed Salah remains away on Afcon duty with Egypt, while this match could come too soon for Wataru Endo and Joe Gomez.
Alexander Isak is a long-term absentee.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Liverpool vs Leeds?
The Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Leeds kicks off at 5:30pm on Thursday 1 January at Anfield.
Liverpool vs Leeds
Liverpool take on Leeds United in this New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League at Anfield.
Arne Slot’s side defeated bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Saturday for their third consecutive Premier League win, with Florian Wirtz scoring his first goal for the Reds.
Leeds earned a good point away at high-flying Sunderland, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing his impressive scoring streak. The striker has now scored seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances.
The last time these two met was only at the start of December, when Leeds scored a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 3-3 against Liverpool, who spurned a 2-0 and 3-2 lead.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leeds at Anfield.
The last time these two sides met in the top flight was at Elland Road in a fantastic 3-3 draw which was the catalyst for Mohamed Salah’s media outburst after the game.
Plenty has happened since then with Salah seemingly reintegrated into the Liverpool team - though he will miss today’s match due to being on Afcon duty - and both teams excelling in recent results.
Arne Slot’s men have won each of their four matches since the clash at Elland Road while Leeds are unbeaten in that time with two draws and a win.
Today’s encounter should be an interesting one so let’s get into the build-up...
