Arne Slot lauds key midfielder that has helped turn Liverpool’s fortunes around

Curtis Jones’ return to the Liverpool team has coincided with their best run of results since September and while it may be coincidence the form of the academy graduate has suggested otherwise.

The 24-year-old was their best player in the Champions League victory over Inter Milan in the San Siro stadium, the second of his five successive starts, earlier this month and he has built on that to play an influential role in four back-to-back wins.

He may have benefited from injuries to the now fit-again Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak and the suspension of Dominik Szoboszlai but with the midfield virtually back to full capacity (only the least-used Wataru Endo is still out) the real challenge is now for him to continue his progress.

Head coach Arne Slot has been impressed with Jones’ contribution, saying: “One of the main qualities he has is that he always wants to have the ball no matter the situation, 99 times out of 100 that is very positive.

“Sometimes it is smarter to stay away or not go to a difficult situation but if he had one in the corner he is able to bring himself out of the situation and play the ball.

“The most positive thing for him is that he is able to stay fit for four or five games in a row now, 90 minutes every time.”

With Jones rediscovering his form, Wirtz having his first Premier League assist and goal in his last two matches, the returning Szoboszlai being their best player so far this season and Hugo Ekitike scoring more league goals in his last four matches than in his previous 13 there is real hope Liverpool have turned a corner after a devastating run of nine defeats in 12.

Slot hopes the team will kick on in 2026 despite being without British record signing Alexander Isak – who is sidelined for at least a couple of months after surgery on an ankle problem and fractured fibula – and fellow summer signing Giovanni Leoni’s season ended by an ACL injury.

“If you bring in a lot of new players and a lot of players leave usually – at least if I do my job well – they will play better football the longer they are here and when they have more training time and playing time,” he added ahead of the visit of Leeds.

“If you add players to what you have, there is a serious chance of improving. If you replace, like we have done, then it takes time and usually it gets better after a certain period of time.

“Unfortunately we won’t see Giovanni Leoni this season and Alex will take a long time before we see him again.”

