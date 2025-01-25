✕ Close Ipswich been unlucky with results - Slot

Liverpool face Ipswich at Anfield in the Premier League with the hosts looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side begin the day six points ahead of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in a campaign that has seen them stay strong as rivals have faltered. A perfect Champions League record was preserved by victory against Lille in midweek, with a deep squad showing its worth as Slot’s substitutions provide consistent impact.

Their opponents this afternoon are a struggling Ipswich still reeling from a heavy 6-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend - and things don’t get any easier here. Kieran McKenna’s side occupy 18th place in the table, below Wolves on goal difference, in what looks a developing three-way fight to avoid joining Southampton in dropping to the Championship. An upset win here would certainly boost the visitors’ hopes of staving off relegation.

