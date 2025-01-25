Liverpool vs Ipswich LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as leaders face strugglers
Arne Slot’s side sit six points clear at the top of the table as they welcome the relegation-battling Tractor Boys to Anfield
Liverpool face Ipswich at Anfield in the Premier League with the hosts looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table.
Arne Slot’s side begin the day six points ahead of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in a campaign that has seen them stay strong as rivals have faltered. A perfect Champions League record was preserved by victory against Lille in midweek, with a deep squad showing its worth as Slot’s substitutions provide consistent impact.
Their opponents this afternoon are a struggling Ipswich still reeling from a heavy 6-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend - and things don’t get any easier here. Kieran McKenna’s side occupy 18th place in the table, below Wolves on goal difference, in what looks a developing three-way fight to avoid joining Southampton in dropping to the Championship. An upset win here would certainly boost the visitors’ hopes of staving off relegation.
Follow all of the latest from Anfield in our live blog below:
Arne Slot explains Liverpool's new problem: ‘All of them are in a low block’
Liverpool are having to find solutions, though, as teams figure out Slot’s style, as the manager articulated last weekend.
The hard-fought victory in west London came after successive draws to Manchester United and Nottingham Forest
How Liverpool’s squad was expertly built – and why Arne Slot is now reaping the rewards
Liverpool haven’t had it all their own way of late, relying on their replacements to help them out of tough moments. But it goes to show the strength of a squad built over a long period - and one which Arne Slot is really beginning to hone...
The construction of Slot’s squad has been overseen by several different figures, yet has remained coherent throughout
Liverpool vs Ipswich LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Ipswich, a meeting of two clubs at either end of the Premier League table. Arne Slot’s hosts are top of the tree both domestically and in Europe and will bid to keep their title charge rolling against relegation-threatened visitors.
Kick off at Anfield is at 3pm GMT.
