Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live: Reds bid to get season back on track in Carabao Cup tussle
Arne Slot’s struggling Reds will attempt to avoid three straight defeats to Crystal Palace and book their spot in the Carabao Cup last eight
Liverpool will attempt to get their season back on the rails after a dismal run of four straight Premier League defeats as they take on new nemeses Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Oliver Glasner’s Palace are themselves on a four-game winless run but played creditably in a 1-0 league loss to Arsenal on Sunday, and will smell blood against the struggling Reds.
Liverpool will take heart from having only lost once on home turf this season - but it was their most recent home game to fierce rivals Manchester United.
Meanwhile Palace are actually unbeaten at Anfield since September 2021, and can register three straight wins against Arne Slot’s side after August’s Community Shield triumph and a 2-1 league win at Selhurst Park last month.
Federico Chiesa reveals Liverpool dressing-room reaction to shock Brentford defeat
Federico Chiesa has revealed that Liverpool’s players were left speechless by their slump as he said their dressing room was silent after they suffered a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat at Brentford on Saturday.
Chiesa gave an insight into the atmosphere after Brentford’s 3-2 win, saying: “No one was speaking. Because afterwards everyone knows. Sometimes you don’t have to speak about the situation. You know what’s going on. So no one spoke because I think we have to think about what we can do better and usually when we are in this situation the first thing that comes to your mind is to give more, train harder.
“I think it was good that after the game we didn’t talk because it’s a sign that everyone wants to change. Everyone wants to change the situation.
“Of course, after we went to the bus and we started to talk about the situation and everyone wants to turn things around. That’s the main goal and the first thing is that we don't have to blame anything or anyone.
“We’re not winning and there could be many reasons for that but we have to bounce back, and we don’t and I personally don’t care if it’s this or that that is causing us not to win. For me the most important thing is to work harder and then try to get the win.”
Who is left to play?
There are five remaining ties to be played tonight, where some of the competition’s biggest hitters will come out to play.
Those matches are:
- Swansea vs Manchester City
- Arsenal vs Brighton
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Wolves vs Chelsea
- Newcastle vs Tottenham
Who is already into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals?
We are already three ties down for the Carabao Cup fourth-round, so let me catch you up with what happened last night.
Brentford emphatically ended Grimsby’s fairytale cup run as they ran out 5-0 victors at Blundell Park, the same ground that saw Manchester United booted out of the competition early doors.
It was less straightforward for the Bees’ West London rivals, with Fulham requiring penalties to overcome Wycombe Wanderers.
And in an all-Welsh showdown, Cardiff City put Wrexham in their place with a 2-1 win at the Racecourse Ground.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Woodman; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister; Chiesa, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike.
Crystal Palace XI: Benitez; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Esse, Devenny; Nketiah.
Team news
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is a doubt for the game after he was withdrawn in the second half of their weekend loss to Brentford with an unspecified problem, while Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong remain out with hamstring issues. Giorgi Mamardashvili could be rested, with Arne Slot set to award an unlikely appearance to third-choice stopper Freddie Woodman. Alexander Isak is nursing a groin injury and Ryan Gravenberch’s ankle problem may rule him out too.
Palace have a comparably full-strength team, with only Caleb Kporha, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure expected to miss out.
Is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV?
Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday 29 October, with kick-off at 7.45pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports+ or follow the live stream on Sky Go, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.
Arne Slot’s side are in crisis having lost four Premier League games in a row, with any progress made in the thrashing of Frankfurt promptly undone by Brentford last weekend.
Crystal Palace were the ones to start to this seismic drop in form, ending Liverpool’s winning start to the season at Selhurst Park last month. That was the Eagles’ second victory over the Reds this season, having also pipped them to the Community Shield.
Against their bogey team, can the reigning English champions get their season back on track?
Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the Carabao Cup clash.
