Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals takes place tonight.

The fourth round has served up a number of all-Premier League ties, meaning we are guaranteed to see top-flight sides fall as the pack whittles down to eight.

Struggling Liverpool play host to bogey side Crystal Palace at Anfield, while holders Newcastle face the toughest test of their title defence so far as Thomas Frank’s Tottenham come to town.

The fairytale run of Grimsby, however, has been ended emphatically by Brentford, but League One Cardiff will be in the hat for the draw after knocking out old foes Wrexham in an all-Welsh tie.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will take place on Wednesday October 29 following the conclusion of the fourth-round tie between Newcastle and Tottenham.

It is expected to start around 10.30pm GMT, although could be delayed if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes goes to penalties.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup draw?

Viewers in the UK can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, as well as streaming service Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. It will also be available for free via the Carabao Cup social media channels.

Carabao Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers will be confirmed closer to the draw, with three teams through after Tuesday night’s action:

Brentford

Fulham

Cardiff

The remaining ties, to be played on Wednesday night, are:

Swansea vs Manchester City

Arsenal vs Brighton

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Wolves vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Tottenham

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-finals be played?

The quarter-final fixtures are set to take place during the week commencing Monday 15 December with most matches kicking off on the evening of Tuesday 16 December or Wednesday 17 December.

Carabao Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of Carabao Cup action.

Quarter-finals: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-Final First Leg: w/c 12 January 2026

Semi-Final Second Leg: w/c 2 February 2026

Final: Sunday 22 March 2026