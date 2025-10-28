Lionesses hero Michelle Agyemang stretchered off after horror injury against Australia
Agyemang was in tears as she was stretchered off just 18 minutes after coming on for England as a substitute
Lionesses hero Michelle Agyemang was left in tears as she was stretchered off with a suspected serious injury against Australia.
The 19-year-old, who earned national adulation for her super-sub role in England’s Euro 2025 triumph this summer, came on in the second half of the Lionesses’ 3-0 international friendly win over the Matildas on Tuesday night.
However, she would be withdrawn from the contest just 18 minutes after her introduction after going down clutching her knee, with the Arsenal loanee appearing in excruciating pain.
After minutes of being tended to by England medics, she left the field on a stretcher to a standing ovation inside Pride Park.
Sarina Wiegman was unable to provide any update on Agyemang’s status after full-time, but said it was “horrible” to see and that it “didn’t look good”.
Beever-Jones, meanwhile, was gutted to see her teammate leave the field like that.
"It's never nice when someone goes off on a stretcher, let alone a teammate,” she told ITV4. “I don't know what she's done, I just hope she's ok. It's never, ever nice to see anyone in pain like that. I'm just praying she's ok."
Agyemang had looked a live wire since coming on and was threatening to add to England’s advantage, with crowd reaction showing that she would have been a very popular goalscorer.
After first-half goals from Beever-Jones and birthday girl Lucy Bronze, England did eventually get their third through a stoppage-time penalty from Georgia Stanway.
But despite a near-perfect performance from Sarina Wiegman’s side, the injury sustained by Agyemang hung heavy on the minds following the full-time whistle as the Lionesses await an update on its severity.
