Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionesses hero Michelle Agyemang was left in tears as she was stretchered off with a suspected serious injury against Australia.

The 19-year-old, who earned national adulation for her super-sub role in England’s Euro 2025 triumph this summer, came on in the second half of the Lionesses’ 3-0 international friendly win over the Matildas on Tuesday night.

However, she would be withdrawn from the contest just 18 minutes after her introduction after going down clutching her knee, with the Arsenal loanee appearing in excruciating pain.

After minutes of being tended to by England medics, she left the field on a stretcher to a standing ovation inside Pride Park.

Sarina Wiegman was unable to provide any update on Agyemang’s status after full-time, but said it was “horrible” to see and that it “didn’t look good”.

Michelle Agyemang appeared in serious discomfort after going down against Australia ( AFP via Getty Images )

Beever-Jones, meanwhile, was gutted to see her teammate leave the field like that.

"It's never nice when someone goes off on a stretcher, let alone a teammate,” she told ITV4. “I don't know what she's done, I just hope she's ok. It's never, ever nice to see anyone in pain like that. I'm just praying she's ok."

Agyemang had looked a live wire since coming on and was threatening to add to England’s advantage, with crowd reaction showing that she would have been a very popular goalscorer.

After first-half goals from Beever-Jones and birthday girl Lucy Bronze, England did eventually get their third through a stoppage-time penalty from Georgia Stanway.

But despite a near-perfect performance from Sarina Wiegman’s side, the injury sustained by Agyemang hung heavy on the minds following the full-time whistle as the Lionesses await an update on its severity.