England vs Australia live: Matildas out for revenge in friendly after World Cup heartbreak
England knocked Australia out of the World Cup in 2023 to deny them glory on home soil
England will need shake off defeat from their first October international as they play host to Australia in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup semi-final.
The Lionesses were on the losing side of their first outing since winning Euro 2025, with Brazil emerging 2-1 victors at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Sarina Wiegman’s side now welcome a Matildas side out for revenge after England ended their dream of a home World Cup triumph two years ago.
The Lionesses may be boosted by the return of Euros hero Hannah Hampton between the sticks, who missed the Brazil clash with an elbow issue.
Follow all the latest updates from Pride Park below:
Sarina Wiegman hits back at criticism over slow starts
England have gone behind in each of their last four outings, including their come-from-behind victories in the Euros this summer over Sweden, Italy and Spain, and then against Brazil on Saturday.
The Lionesses have been accused of starting slow but Sarina Wiegman disagreed and admitted she enjoyed the challenge that top countries like Brazil and Australia pose.
She said: “I think the Spain game, we started well and we could’ve scored 1-0. The Italy game we could’ve scored 1-0. The Sweden game we didn’t start that well. The France game we started really well and scored a goal.
“So I don’t agree that we have slow starts all the time – we just got behind.
“I do agree, on Saturday we didn’t start well enough. We had to get more physical. We talked about that – the players felt the same. So we’re definitely going to give everything to start better tomorrow.
“We are excited to go again tomorrow, have the opportunity straight away. We want to play top countries because they will challenge us – being challenged shows areas we need to improve on.”
Sarina Wiegman confirms Hannah Hampton could make England return against Australia
England boss Sarina Wiegman confirmed Hannah Hampton could be back available to face Australia at Pride Park in the second of their October friendlies.
She said: “She is progressing really well, has ticked all the boxes so far.
“Today there’s another training session which she has to come through but things look really good.
“We are still one day to go and today we have a good session for her today. If things go well, then she will be available tomorrow.
“She’s a good goalkeeper. First task of a goalkeeper is to keep the ball out of the net, together with the team.
“She’s also very good with her feet, the long distance kicks and also playing possession game. That’s a super strength of hers.”
Predicted line-ups
England XI: Hampton; Le Tissier, Morgan, Carter, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Toone, Kelly; Russo.
Australia XI: Micah; Carpenter, Hunt, Heatley, Nevin; Gorry, Wheeler; Raso, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr.
Australia team news
Australia will turn to star attackers Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord to do the damage against the Lionesses.
Both will be familiar with their opposition from their extensive experience playing in the WSL with Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.
England team news
Wiegman confirmed Hannah Hampton could be back available to face Australia after missing the Brazil clash with a minor elbow issue.
She also said that there may have been some “niggles” from the Brazil game but did not provide any names.
Lucy Bronze and Niamh Charles are still being “worked on” so will be unlikely to start.
Is England vs Australia on TV?
England’s friendly with Australia kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 28 October at Pride Park in Derby.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on ITV4, while the match will also be available to stream on ITVX. Coverage will begin at 6:15pm GMT.
England vs Australia LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the England’s second October international against Australia!
Sarina Wiegman’s side now welcome a Matildas side out for revenge, with the clash acting as a rematch of the 2023 World Cup semi-final - one England were victorious in.
Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from Pride Park.
