Liverpool vs Barnsley live: Arne Slot expected to name strong team for visit of League One side
The Reds lost to Plymouth Argyle in last season’s FA Cup and hope to avoid a repeat against the Tykes
Liverpool host Barnsley in the penultimate match of the FA Cup third round hoping to avoid a banana skin against their lower league opposition tonight.
Arne Slot’s Reds famously lost to Plymouth Argyle in last year’s competition, having made 10 changes to the starting XI, and they are expected to name a strong side for this evening’s clash.
There will be changes as Liverpool remain in contention to win the Champions League and are aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal but the FA Cup is perhaps their best chance of collecting silverware this year.
For their part, Barnsley will be hoping to emulate Macclesfield and provide one of the biggest shocks of the competitions. Macclesfield, who are a non-league side, dumped out holders Crystal Palace with a 2-1 victory on Saturday proving once again that the magic of the cup is still alive.
Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool host Barnsley in the FA Cup:
When is Liverpool vs Barnsley?
The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, 12 January at Anfield. Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT.
Liverpool vs Barnsley
Liverpool open up their FA Cup campaign against League One side Barnsley in the third round on Monday night.
The Reds, who last won the competition in 2022 after beating Chelsea in the final on penalties, impressed in a goalless draw at Premier League leaders Arsenal last time out but are now three games without a win.
Arne Slot has insisted he will name a strong side for Monday’s clash, though Barnsley are four games without a win and currently lie 17th in League One. They beat Peterborough in the last round.
This fixture brings back memories of Barnsley’s famous FA Cup fifth round win at Anfield in 2008, with a last-minute winner at the Kop end.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Liverpool host Barnsley in the third round.
This is the penultimate match of the third round and the Reds are more than keen to join the Premier League clubs already safely through to the next stage.
Liverpool have struggled to defend their top flight title this season and have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup. Though they have a chance of success in Europe the FA Cup is perhaps their best opportunity to win silverware this year.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and more throughout the evening so stick with us as with build up to kick off at 7.45pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks