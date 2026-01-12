Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool secured a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Barnsley on Monday evening.

But a careless error from Dominik Szoboszlai drew a sharp rebuke from the visiting manager.

Despite the Hungarian opening the scoring with a spectacular 35-yard strike, and Jeremie Frimpong extending Liverpool's lead, it was his moment of madness that offered Barnsley a lifeline.

Szoboszlai, having chased back into his own penalty area, inexplicably opted to attempt a backheel pass to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, rather than simply clearing the ball to safety.

This misjudgement allowed former Liverpool academy player Adam Phillips to achieve his dream of scoring in front of the Kop and halve the deficit just before half-time.

After the game, Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane said the Liverpool midfielder had disrespected his League One side.

“It is such an amazing feeling for Adam scoring in front of the Kop. Liverpool fan, coming through the academy,” said Hourihane.

“It’s something he can look back on for the rest of his life and say he did that. Not many people can say that.

open image in gallery Szoboszlai can only watch on as Phillips punishes his mistake ( Jan Kruger/Getty Images )

“But it was a little bit disrespectful from their player, to be honest. I don’t think he does that against Chelsea or Arsenal or in a Champions League game.

“Delighted for Adam, but disrespectful from their player’s point of view.”

Barnsley’s quest for an equaliser was eventually ended in the 84th minute by £116million summer signing Florian Wirtz, with £79m Hugo Ekitike scoring the fourth in added time.

“I’m really proud. Liverpool had to bring on every superstar on the bench to get it over the line,” added Hourihane.

“We got a bit tired towards the end and conceded that third and fourth that I thought we didn’t deserve.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, speaking before Hourihane, preferred not to make public his thoughts on Szoboszlai’s act of arrogance.

“I have my opinion that I will definitely share with him,” he said.

“It is not the first time, I am talking generally, we are 2-0 up, there are no problems in the game and we concede a sloppy or an easy goal, but this stands out even for us.

“It doesn’t help to concede a goal when you are 2-0 up. Normally when you are 2-0 up the other team is close to accepting their loss, especially if you can have the ball so much.

“But if you give away an easy goal as we have done so many times this season, it is a big difference in mindset for the other team. It is definitely not helpful for us.”

Victory made it 11 matches unbeaten and set up a fourth-round home tie with Brighton, but they were made to work for it by a team 17th in the third tier.

“They can be proud of themselves and how difficult they made it for us,” added Slot.

“Compliments of their gameplan and the desire they had to fight for a result. For a long time they were in the game. It was 84 minutes when we scored the 3-1.”