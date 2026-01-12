Barnsley boss hits out at ‘disrespectful’ Dominik Szoboszlai after bizarre backheel error
Liverpool conceded after Szoboszlai, who opened the scoring, attempted a flick inside his area
Liverpool secured a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Barnsley on Monday evening.
But a careless error from Dominik Szoboszlai drew a sharp rebuke from the visiting manager.
Despite the Hungarian opening the scoring with a spectacular 35-yard strike, and Jeremie Frimpong extending Liverpool's lead, it was his moment of madness that offered Barnsley a lifeline.
Szoboszlai, having chased back into his own penalty area, inexplicably opted to attempt a backheel pass to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, rather than simply clearing the ball to safety.
This misjudgement allowed former Liverpool academy player Adam Phillips to achieve his dream of scoring in front of the Kop and halve the deficit just before half-time.
After the game, Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane said the Liverpool midfielder had disrespected his League One side.
“It is such an amazing feeling for Adam scoring in front of the Kop. Liverpool fan, coming through the academy,” said Hourihane.
“It’s something he can look back on for the rest of his life and say he did that. Not many people can say that.
“But it was a little bit disrespectful from their player, to be honest. I don’t think he does that against Chelsea or Arsenal or in a Champions League game.
“Delighted for Adam, but disrespectful from their player’s point of view.”
Barnsley’s quest for an equaliser was eventually ended in the 84th minute by £116million summer signing Florian Wirtz, with £79m Hugo Ekitike scoring the fourth in added time.
“I’m really proud. Liverpool had to bring on every superstar on the bench to get it over the line,” added Hourihane.
“We got a bit tired towards the end and conceded that third and fourth that I thought we didn’t deserve.”
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, speaking before Hourihane, preferred not to make public his thoughts on Szoboszlai’s act of arrogance.
“I have my opinion that I will definitely share with him,” he said.
“It is not the first time, I am talking generally, we are 2-0 up, there are no problems in the game and we concede a sloppy or an easy goal, but this stands out even for us.
“It doesn’t help to concede a goal when you are 2-0 up. Normally when you are 2-0 up the other team is close to accepting their loss, especially if you can have the ball so much.
“But if you give away an easy goal as we have done so many times this season, it is a big difference in mindset for the other team. It is definitely not helpful for us.”
Victory made it 11 matches unbeaten and set up a fourth-round home tie with Brighton, but they were made to work for it by a team 17th in the third tier.
“They can be proud of themselves and how difficult they made it for us,” added Slot.
“Compliments of their gameplan and the desire they had to fight for a result. For a long time they were in the game. It was 84 minutes when we scored the 3-1.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks