Kieran Trippier has retired from international football, ahead of Lee Carsley’s first England squad announcement as interim coach.

Trippier represented the Three Lions 54 times at senior level, reaching the final of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 – with England losing both games.

The Newcastle full-back announced his international retirement on social media on Thursday (29 August), two hours before Carsley’s first squad announcement since replacing Gareth Southgate.

“I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country, let alone achieve 54 caps,” wrote Trippier, 33, on Instagram.

“It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments. I want to say a big thank you to Gareth and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

“Thank you to all my team mates - we have had some very special moments reaching 2 Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final, and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.

“I want to wish Lee, the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future. And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments.”

Kieran Trippier after England’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final, against Spain ( PA Wire )

The defender’s former England teammates Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire were among the first to comment on Trippier’s post. Henderson wrote, “Some great memories together. Thanks for everything mate,” while Maguire said: “Been a pleasure mate, some journey.”

The former Tottenham and Burnley defender, who turns 34 in September, joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in 2022, having won LaLiga with the Spanish club in 2021.