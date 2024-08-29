Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool sign Chiesa, Arsenal linked to Bayern star and Lukaku secures Chelsea exit
Transfer deadline day is Friday and several Premier League clubs are targeting both sales and signings
The transfer deadline is a day away as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before the end of the window.
Liverpool have completed the signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus for an initial £10m. The Italy international winger has signed a four-year deal at Anfield as he becomes the first outfield signing for Liverpool’s new regime under Arne Slot.
Elsewhere, Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is wanted by Juventus, who are set to sign the winger on loan with an option to buy, but the former England international is still holding out for an offer from Chelsea. The Blues are likely to be the busiest club before the deadline as they look to move on Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, while adding more signings.
Chelsea are still looking to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but Ivan Toney has also been linked and the Stamford Bridge club have made a fresh move for the Brentford forward. Elsewhere, Arsenal have been linked with Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman, while Manchester United will finally finish off the move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.
Liverpool complete Federico Chiesa signing for knock-down fee
The Italian becomes Arne Slot’s first outfield signing and boosts the Reds’ options in the final third
Fekir set to leave Real Betis
Nabil Fekir will leave Real Betis, reports Relevo, with the French midfielder taking a medical at Al-Jazira.
The 31-year-old has enjoyed five years in La Liga, but is now poised to move to the UAE.
The former Lyon star played 24 times in all competitions last term, scoring just one goal.
Atletico Madrid eye new midfielder with former Man Utd star available
Atletico Madrid continue to pursue a new midfielder, with a move for Man City’s Matheus Nunes failing to gather pace.
Atleti could prioritise securing exits for Thomas Lemar and Javi Galan. Atletico have seen their offer to take Getafe midfielder Luis Milla on loan rejected, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Relevo now report that Sofyan Amrabat is being considered, with Fiorentina preferring a deal to send the Moroccan midfielder to Fenerbahce.
Zaha not coming back to Premier League
The Standard report that Crystal Palace were among the teams looking at bringing Wilf Zaha back to the Premier League, but that is all but over and done with - “tax issues” mean his salary is unable to be matched.
It’s less about his Galatasaray salary, but more that he’d be liable to pay income tax in both the UK and Turkey, the report claims.
Everton target ex-United midfielder
Sofyan Amrabat didn’t impress too often at Man Utd but Everton have made an enquiry for him according to TalkSport.
The Toffees have made a poor start to the season and the defensive midfielder could improve their resilience.
However they were also linked with Orel Mangala yesterday as a middle of the park reinforcement.
Tammy Abraham linked with Premier League return
Tammy Abraham has been linked with a Premier League return, with West Ham among his suitors this summer, but he has also been heavily linked with AC Milan in Italy.
Now some rumours are suggesting Aston Villa want him too - but only if Jhon Duran leaves the club. Not a lot of time to get those deals done now.
Romelu Lukaku joins Napoli from Chelsea
It’s official, Romelu Lukaku has joined Napoli, bringing an end to a miserable spell with Chelsea.
Antonio Conte gets his man to spearhead the Azzurri attack this season.
It is Lukaku’s third club in Serie A after excellent stints at Inter and Roma.
Federico Chiesa ‘really emotional’ to become a Liverpool player
“I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.
“It’s a dream that has become a reality. When I hear the word Liverpool I think of trophies, victories and the great nights in the Champions League at Anfield.
“It’s really emotional for me. I can’t wait to hear the anthem and hear all of the 60,000 fans singing You’ll Never Walk Alone. I will give everything for this shirt and the fans. Forza Liverpool.”
Scott McTominay has arrived in Naples ahead of his £25m move from Manchester United to Napoli.
The Scotland international was mobbed at Naples airport ahead of joining the club - and the move will be confirmed once McTominay undergoes a medical.
He looked delighted with the welcome and waved to fans as he shouted “Forza Napoli!”
Scott McTominay has been welcomed to Italy by fans at Naples airport ahead of his £25.2m move from Manchester United to Napoli 🛬— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2024
📸: Sky Italy pic.twitter.com/lW284Ne769
Neal Maupay set to join Marseille from Everton
Neal Maupay is off to Marseille, reports Fabrizio Romano, and the Everton striker has seemingly confirmed the news himself by posting a clip of the Shawshank Redemption on Twitter/X.
Safe to say Maupay looks relieved to be ‘escaping’ Goodison Park. Romano reports that Marseille will pay €4m to sign Maupay for the season, and there is an obligation to buy.
https://t.co/H4AaFp4Iu2 pic.twitter.com/aJywOsdXgB— Neal Maupay (@nealmaupay_) August 29, 2024
