Lee Carsley has turned to youth to kick off his reign as England’s interim manage by picking the uncapped Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke.

But there were no places for Marcus Rashford, James Maddison or Kyle Walker, while Kieran Trippier has retired from international football and Jude Bellingham is injured.

Carsley also brought back Jack Grealish, who was dropped by former manager Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024, along with Harry Maguire, who was ruled out of the tournament with injury, and Nick Pope.

And Carsley has given recalls to Rico Lewis and Levi Colwill, who have each only won one senior cap, as the Under-21 manager looks to the next generation.

