England squad LIVE: Lee Carsley makes first announcement as four uncapped players selected
Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke were selected while there were no places for Marcus Rashford, James Maddison or Kyle Walker
Lee Carsley has turned to youth to kick off his reign as England’s interim manage by picking the uncapped Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke.
But there were no places for Marcus Rashford, James Maddison or Kyle Walker, while Kieran Trippier has retired from international football and Jude Bellingham is injured.
Carsley also brought back Jack Grealish, who was dropped by former manager Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024, along with Harry Maguire, who was ruled out of the tournament with injury, and Nick Pope.
And Carsley has given recalls to Rico Lewis and Levi Colwill, who have each only won one senior cap, as the Under-21 manager looks to the next generation.
Follow all the updates from the England squad announcement in the live blog below
Lee Carsley picks four uncapped players in first England squad as interim manager
Lee Carsley:
“It was important putting my stamp on the squad but recognising how well they have done in the past. We are coming off the back of losing in a final, I feel the squad need that little injection of energy and enthusiasm.
“Looking at the squad I have picked today, I have worked with the majority, whether assisting the 21s before or currently so it was important to get players around who understand how I work.”
Lee Carsley picks four uncapped players in first England squad as interim manager
The Three Lions kick off the new era after Gareth Southgate’s departure against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League
BREAKING: England squad announced
England squad
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton),Nick Pope(Newcastle United)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa),Rico Lewis (Manchester City),Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) ,Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
Morgan Gibbs-White ‘very exciting’ for England
Lee Carsley on Morgan Gibbs-White, who was a key player for him during England’s victory at the Under-21 Euros two summers ago.
“Morgan is a very attacking player, full of energy and very exciting. He has an excellent work rate and is very difficult to play against.
“He’s been successful with England Under-21s. A lot of these players that we brought in are used to winning and going to the latter stages of tournaments.”
Ben White ‘unavailable’ for England selection
Finally, Lee Carsley confirms that Arsenal’s Ben White remains “unavailable” for England selection. The right back has not played for England since leaving the World Cup camp in 2022.
Lee Carsley on Marcus Rashford and James Maddison omissions
On Marcus Rashford and James Maddison, Lee Carsley says players are “ahead of them” as it stands but they will still be under consideration for future squads.
He adds: “I don’t think this is going to be the squad (next month)” - so there will be opportunities for players to win their places back.
‘People are going to really be excited to see Angel Gomes’
Lee Carsley on Angel Gomes, who has thrived at Lille after leaving Manchester United.
“Angel’s very technical, controls the game with his skill and technique. Very determined, excellent attitude. Technically and tactically excellent. I think he’s a player that people are going to really be excited to see”
Lee Carsley on future of dropped players like Kyle Walker
Carsley says no player has been “ruled out” of future squads if they’ve not been named in his first one. He says he wanted to pick players who have featured this season and are in form.
“I think the fact that Kyle hasn’t played this season would suggest that Manchester City are phasing him in slowly,” he said.
“It’s important that players coming in are up to speed and that they’re ready to play. I would say 98% of the squad have played a lot of minutes.”
Lee Carsley confirms Trent Alexander-Arnold position
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named as a defender in the squad list, while he was named as a midfielder under Gareth Southgate and at Euro 2024.
Lee Carsley confirms Alexander-Arnold will play at right back in the next two games for England.
Lee Carsley explains England selections
Lee Carsley has named five players from his England Under-21s team. He says he wanted to put his “own mark on the squad” and describes Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes as exciting players to watch, who deserve their call-ups.
He says Kyle Walker was not selected because he is yet to play for Manchester City this season and is being eased back following the Euros. Carsley says the majority of the squad have played regularly over the first two weeks of the season.
Carsley adds: “It’s important to also recognise how well (England) done in the past. We’ve come so close (to winning a trophy) but I thought it was important to put some fresh faces in the squad.”
Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White starred in the side who won the European Under-21 Championships for Lee Carsley in 2023, as did defender Levi Colwill plus Cole Palmer.
Meanwhile, Noni Madueke gets his first England call-up, four days after scoring a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 6-2 thrashing of Wolves.
Of the Euro 2024 squad, Ivan Toney, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Aaron Ramsdale and Adam Wharton are also omitted but Grealish is recalled, though only played 19 minutes for Manchester City this season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments