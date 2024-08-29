Champions League draw LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa learn fixtures ahead of new format
The draw for the new-look, 36-team league phase will be held at a special ceremony in Monte Carlo
A new era of the Champions League arrives as the draw is held for the inaugural 36-team format.
The old group stage is out, with a new-look league phase arriving to bring what Uefa hope will be a more exciting first stage of the competition. The draw will be different as a result, with each of the teams handed eight fixtures to play, as opposed to being selected into groups. From England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa qualified from the Premier League while Scottish champions Celtic are also in the hat.
As usual, teams cannot face opponents from their country, but there are set to be some blockbuster ties as for the first time clubs can face rivals from the same pot - meaning that the champions from the last two seasons, Real Madrid and Man City, could theoretically face each other. Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last season to become kings of Europe for a record-extending 15th time.
Follow all the updates from the Champions League draw in our live blog below, with the ceremony starting at 5pm BST
What is the new Champions League format and how does the draw work?
Ok for the final time before the draw, here’s a reminder and all the details of how it will work...
Everything you need to know about the new Champions League format
Europe’s premier club competition has been expanded and revamped
Champions League draw LIVE
This is what they’ll all be playing for, at the Allianz Arena in Munich next year on 31 May.
Real Madrid have been the absolute dominant force in the Champions League era, six titles won since 2014 to take them to 15 European Cups overall.
Nobody else comes close - but can anybody stop them in year one of the new version?
AC Milan (seven), Bayern Munich, Liverpool (both six) and Barcelona (five) remain the closest clubs to the Spanish giants - but it’s a decade since their Catalan rivals won it, with only one new title each for Bayern and Liverpool in that time too.
Champions League enters a bold new era
Quick history catch-up, then. We know this is the first year that the Champions League is moving to the Swiss model of league phase, so it’s all new and brave and exciting.
But what was it like before the long-lasting group stage-into-knockouts?
The Champions League was rebranded (from the European Cup) in 92/93, and it changed a few times in the 30 years which followed - there were two group stages for a while (awful), and back in the first campaign there was actually a couple of knockout rounds to get through to the groups. Just two groups, the final eight as such, with first place in each quartet going on to meet in the final.
That was a holdover from the 91/92 European Cup - which was the first to have a group stage and the last of that name.
Prior to that in 90/91, it was a straight knockout from the round of 32 (Real Madrid beat OB from Denmark 10-1 on aggregate and Malmo knocked out Besiktas) through to the final itself (Red Star Belgrade beat Marseille on penalties).
Which teams have qualified?
England: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa
Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Atletico Madrid
Germany: Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund
Italy: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Bologna, Juventus
France: Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Brest
Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord
Portugal: Sporting CP
Belgium: Club Brugge
Scotland: Celtic
Austria: Sturm Graz
Uefa Europa League winners: Atalanta
Champions League winner rebalancing: Shakhtar Donetsk
Europa League winner rebalancing: Benfica
Qualifiers: Young Boys, Dinamo Zagreb, Slovan Bratislava, Red Star Belgrade, Sparta Prague, Lille, Red Bull Salzburg
Who were the last teams to qualify for the Champions League?
Last night the second leg of the play-offs took place, giving us the final four sides involved.
Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb thrashed Qarabag to book their spot, Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Bodo/Glimt, Lille from France just about snuck through despite losing the second leg to Slavia Prague and Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava scored twice in the final eight minutes to leave Midtjylland heartbroken.
When are Champions League matches played this season?
League phase
- Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024
- Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024
- Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024
- Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024
- Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024
- Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024
- Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025
- Matchday 8: 29 January 2025
Knockout stage
- Knockout round play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025
- Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025
- Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025
- Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025
- Final: 31 May 2025
Aston Villa’s European Cup return
Aston Villa are a former European champion having lifted the European Cup in 1982 - but their return to the Champions League ends a run of 41 years without playing in European football’s premier competition.
Unai Emery’s side gate-crashed the top four last season in a brilliant campaign that included wins over Manchester City and the double over Arsenal.
The club also reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they were beaten by Olympiacos, while Emery has an excellent record in European competitions - winning the Europa League a record four times.
Like Newcastle last season, Villa’s return to the Champions League should create some special nights under the lights at Villa Park - however, Newcastle crashed out in the group stage and it rather derailed their season, so Villa will hope to find a better balance.
They also have a new format to contend with.
What a Champions League draw could look like
Let’s take Aston Villa, who are in pot 4, for an example.
Unai Emery’s side would draw two teams from each pot, including their own, to give them eight fixtures overall. One match from each pot would be home, the other away. And you can’t draw teams from your country.
Pot 1 - Real Madrid (h), RB Leipzig (a)
Pot 2 - Benfica (h), AC Milan (a)
Pot 3 - Feyenoord (h), Lille (a)
Pot 4 - Bologna (h), AS Monaco (a)
Champions League: League phase draw pots
Among the changes to the draw, you will notice that the top national champions, eg from Spain, England, Italy, are no longer allocated into Pot 1. Bayer Leverkusen are in Pot 2, despite winning the Bundesliga.
That’s because the pots are now sorted by Uefa club coefficient, measured over the past five seasons. That’s why Aston Villa, having only returned to European competition last season, find themselves in Pot 4.
The pots themselves don’t matter as much now anyway, as teams will be drawn against two teams from each pot, inlcuding their own.
Every team in the draw will play two games against a team from Pot 1, for example, whether you are Real Madrid or Sturm Graz.
Champions League: League phase draw pots
Pot 4
- Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
- Monaco (FRA)
- Sparta Praha (CZE)
- Aston Villa (ENG)
- Bologna (ITA)
- Girona (ESP)
- Stuttgart (GER)
- Sturm Graz (AUT)
- Brest (FRA)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments