✕ Close Everything you need to know about new Champions League format

A new era of the Champions League arrives as the draw is held for the inaugural 36-team format.

The old group stage is out, with a new-look league phase arriving to bring what Uefa hope will be a more exciting first stage of the competition. The draw will be different as a result, with each of the teams handed eight fixtures to play, as opposed to being selected into groups. From England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa qualified from the Premier League while Scottish champions Celtic are also in the hat.

As usual, teams cannot face opponents from their country, but there are set to be some blockbuster ties as for the first time clubs can face rivals from the same pot - meaning that the champions from the last two seasons, Real Madrid and Man City, could theoretically face each other. Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last season to become kings of Europe for a record-extending 15th time.

Follow all the updates from the Champions League draw in our live blog below, with the ceremony starting at 5pm BST