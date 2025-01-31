Chelsea sign Keira Walsh from Barcelona as four-and-a-half-year deal confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keira Walsh has signed for Chelsea on a four-and-a-half year deal after the Blues completed a major deadline day move for the England and Barcelona midfielder.

Walsh, 27, had entered the final six months of her contract at Barcelona and had signalled that she would not renew with the Spanish side, but has committed her future to Chelsea and signs a deal until 2029.

According to reports, Chelsea agreed a £460,000 fee to make Walsh their second blockbuster signing this month, following the world-record transfer of Naomi Girma.

Walsh, who moved to Barcelona from Manchester City for a world-record fee in 2022, was previously linked to Arsenal and the Gunners had another world-record bid for her turned down last year.

At Stamford Bridge, Walsh will once again join forces with England team-mate Lucy Bronze, whom she won the Champions League alongside in 2023 and 2024.

Under Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions this season and are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time this year. The Blues also hold a seven-point lead at the top of the Women’s Super League as they aim to win a sixth consecutive title.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m very happy to be here and very excited to get started,” Walsh said. “You look at the history of the trophies Chelsea have won and I’m an ambitious player and person, so for me, it is a good fit.

open image in gallery Keira Walsh at Stamford Bridge ( HARRIET LANDER, CHELSEA FC )

“Speaking to [head of women’s football] Paul Green, Sonia and Camille [Abily, Chelsea’s assistant coach], I just got such a good feeling from them. It has been really positive. I want to play for this club and fight for the badge.”

The signing of Walsh, a European champion with the Lionesses in 2022 and one of the best midfielders in the world, is a further statement of intent from the Blues.

“Keira is a player who will add huge value to an already talented squad,” said Green. “She has vast experience at the highest level, winning major honours at both domestic and international level.

“She is a composed defensive midfielder, with excellent technical attributes and world class football intelligence. Her playing style and ability to dictate the tempo of the game will be crucial to our game model as we move forward.”

US international Girma, the first million-dollar transfer in the women’s game, was unveiled at Stamford Bridge last weekend. The 24-year-old centre-back was signed for a reported £900,000 as Chelsea saw off competition from Lyon.