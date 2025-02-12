Arsenal suffer another devastating injury blow as Kai Havertz out for the season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have endured another huge blow to worsen their injury crisis with news that Kai Havertz will be out for the season thanks to a torn hamstring.

News emerged earlier this week that Havertz had suffered an injury scare during the club's warm-weather training camp in Dubai and that he would be assessed in the coming days.

The Athletic are now reporting that the issue is a torn hamstring that will rule him out for the remainder of the campaign, although it is unclear yet whether he will require surgery on the problem.

The 25-year-old was the last man standing in terms of No 9s at the club and manager Mikel Arteta now has a serious headache after the Gunners failed to bolster their attacking options during the recent transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, Bukayo Saka has been absent since December and Gabriel Martinelli also faces a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off injured in Arsenal's Carabao Cup second-leg semi-final defeat at Newcastle last week.

Havertz’s absence means Leandro Trossard, youngster Ethan Nwaneri and the unfancied Raheem Sterling are the only fit forwards who can play in a front three and none have much experience playing through the middle, although Trossard has deputised there in the past.

Germany international Havertz had been available for almost every game for Arsenal this season, scoring 15 goals and creating five assists in 34 appearances.

Arsenal face Leicester this weekend in the Premier League, where they are trying to hang on to the coattails of Liverpool in the title race – trailing by six points, having played a game more.