How could Arsenal line up vs Leicester? Mikel Arteta forced to pick trio as injury crisis deepens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal’s injury issues appear to have been compounded with Kai Havertz facing a scan on a muscular issue sustained at the club’s warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Mikel Arteta took his squad away during a short period without a fixture in the hope of re-energising them for a Premier League title charge, but the manager appears to have been dealt another blow.

Any lay-off for Havertz would only add to significant existing problems for Arteta, particular at the top end of the pitch.

Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, Bukayo Saka is not yet back from hamstring surgery and Gabriel Martinelli is also currently sidelined.

Were Havertz to be ruled out of action, it could leave Arteta without his first four forward options ahead of a vital period both domestically and in Europe.

While Arsenal attempted to add to their options in the January transfer window, the London club were unable to do so, with Aston Villa knocking back bids for striker Ollie Watkins.

Links with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha also failed to come to fruition.

The injury crisis would appear to leave Arteta with no option but to field a front three of Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and youngster Ethan Nwaneri against Leicester as they travel to King Power Stadium on Saturday.

open image in gallery Ethan Nwaneri appears likely to be given a bigger role ( EPA )

Nwaneri has impressed of late having been afforded greater opportunities since the injury to Saka.

An alternative option might be to push midfielder Mikel Merino further forward, with the summer signing from Real Sociedad possessing a stature and technical skill that Arteta favours.

In better news for the Arsenal boss, Ben White is nearing a return from the knee injury that has kept the versatile defender out since November. Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out, though.

Possible Arsenal XI to face Leicester (Saturday 15 February, 12.30pm GMT): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Sterling, Trossard.