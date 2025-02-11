Arsenal’s injury crisis grows as Kai Havertz suffers scare in training
Arsenal are already missing a number of senior forwards with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka among those sidelined
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Arsenal could be dealt a blow in their Premier League title quest after Kai Havertz suffered an injury scare during the club's warm-weather training camp in Dubai.
The 25-year-old is set to be assessed in the coming days to determine his availability for Arsenal's return to Premier League action against Leicester on Saturday.
Although details of the extent of Havertz's injury are vague, his possible absence would provide a serious headache for manager Mikel Arteta after the Gunners failed to bolster their attacking options during the recent transfer window.
Havertz had been due to lead Arsenal's line for the remainder of the campaign, with Arteta even admitting it was possible the Germany international could be forced to play every game.
Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month. Bukayo Saka has been absent since December but it is hoped the England international - who travelled with his team-mates to the Middle East - could return next month.
Gabriel Martinelli also faces a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off injured in Arsenal's Carabao Cup second-leg semi-final defeat at Newcastle last week.
Arteta is likely to provide an update on Havertz - who has scored 15 goals across 34 appearances this season - in his pre-Leicester press conference on Friday.
The Gunners are six points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments