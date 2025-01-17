Mikel Arteta tells Bukayo Saka to go on holiday during injury absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Injured Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been told to go on holiday by his manager Mikel Arteta.

Saka had been Arsenal’s star performer this season with nine goals and 13 assists prior to the hamstring injury he sustained in last month’s win against Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old England international has been ruled out until at least March following surgery on the muscle tear.

But he was back at the Emirates for the first time – albeit on crutches – for Arsenal’s crucial comeback win against Tottenham on Wednesday.

However, when asked if he is happy for Saka to jet off on holiday, Arteta replied: “Yes, he needs to.

“He is obligated to go, with his girlfriend, or his family, or on his own, he can choose.

“He needs to get away for a few days and refresh. He can still do a lot of things with his rehabilitation because it is the perfect stage. It will make him better.”

Arteta indicated that Saka’s break might coincide with Arsenal’s mooted warm-weather training camp – possibly in Dubai – following the club’s semi-final second-leg fixture against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on February 5.

The Gunners will have a 10-day break between matches following their FA Cup exit to Manchester United.

Arteta continued: “He (Saka) has been with his team-mates every single day. But there is a moment, especially when we are going to be away for a few days, that he needs to do that (go on holiday).

“That is very important for him as well. We need to look after our players.”

Since Saka’s hamstring tear on December 21, Arteta has also lost Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

It is set to force the Spaniard’s hand in the transfer market with Kai Havertz, who has failed to score in his last three appearances, left standing as the club’s lone recognised striker.

And, speaking prior to his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at the Emirates on Saturday, Arteta was asked if he may have to change his summer-spending plans if Arsenal splash out on a new striker in the next fortnight.

He continued: “No one can give you assurances in this industry because it is related to performance, what we achieve, how we finish the season.

“But if a player is injured, what can you do? He has no value, he cannot perform. It is a really difficult scenario and on top of that you have to add somebody else. It’s not easy.

“We have a plan, we look at the squad, how we are going to evolve it, what we have in the academy, how we are going to change and adapt. Either we are really bad at planning or nobody could see we would have that many injuries, so you have to adapt whatever the plan is.”