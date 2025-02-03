The rise of Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and why he is exactly what Man City are missing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Mikel Arteta was asked about Myles Lewis-Skelly’s “tenacity” after a real seizing of the day from the 18-year-old, the Arsenal manager happily gave all credit to his young protege: “That’s on him.”

This is emphasised by a moment from the start of this season, before the teenager had even made his Premier League debut. It had been raised at that point whether a loan might be good for his development, but Lewis-Skelly was having none of it. There would be no loan. He insisted he was going to be in the first team.

Now, mere months later, he’s finishing off the team that has finished first for six of the last seven seasons. There is actually something symbolic in Lewis-Skelly’s rise in relation to Manchester City’s stunning recent collapse. The teenager displayed a lot of qualities they were missing, but that’s also why he deserves focus on his own performance first. That was enough in itself.

If it’s a bit too much to say Lewis-Skelly was the difference in Sunday’s 5-1 win, but he did show a crucial quality.

At a point when Arsenal had been showing City a bit too much respect, as if playing the 2023 team rather than the 2025 team, their youngest player just went for it in the way that had been required. Recent performances from Pep Guardiola’s side offered a lot of evidence that they were prone to collapse if you properly attacked them. Lewis-Skelly proved that in the most proactive way possible.

It was all the irreverence of youth and more. It was the urgency that the match had been lacking. It changed everything, and this from a teenager not playing in his preferred position.

Those who know Lewis-Skelly say his belief is so strong it actually challenges others. Arteta added afterwards that one of his coaches had been talking about how the 18-year-old needs to “threaten more in the final third in this position”, as he reflected on his burst for that key third goal. It should be noted that these are usually the kind of comments that managers say after a youngster has established himself in a team and needs to go further. This was just Lewis-Skelly’s 10th Premier League game. He's already going further.

open image in gallery Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates scoring ( Getty Images )

Having just went for it, he then went there. He mimicked Erling Haaland’s “meditation” celebration.

Many in the Premier League outside Arsenal are saying that this was a bit much and brings a risk of reprisal. Except, this was actually a rare case of letting your feet do the talking first, and a response in itself.

Lewis-Skelly evidently hadn’t forgotten Haaland’s comment in that fiery 2-2 draw back in September. Then, in the middle of one of many flashpoints, the Norwegian had said: “who the f*** are you?”

He knows now. So does a lot of European football.

Lewis-Skelly's inclusion has also helped Arsenal to know a little bit more about themselves; to deepen an identity; a sense of self. For all the angst around the club amid transfers, refereeing decisions and injuries, those close to Arteta have long pointed to the importance of using the opportunity to give Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri crucial game-time.

open image in gallery Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates scoring ( REUTERS )

That has allowed them to find their feet, and step up. It is seen as hugely valuable to a team that is increasingly well set for the next half-decade, even if they do end up enduring disappointment this season.

It also gives Arsenal an identity. You only have to compare them to the opposition now.

City’s elite youth system has produced a lot of comparable players over the last few years including Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, Morgan Rogers, Liam Delap and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Their team of the future was waiting for them, and waiting for that opportunity.

Due to factors like PSR and the understandable indulgence of Pep Guardiola’s specific ideas, however, City decided to move those players on. Each individual case might be justifiable but you could still criticise the club for getting their succession plan wrong, which is unusual for them.

Maybe it’s just what long periods of dominance do, no matter who you are. They breed a certain complacency, an eventual misstep.

City have now been left looking to bring in that kind of youthful energy from outside, as they attempt to transition to a new team. For the first time in years, they will be looking at Arsenal with some envy.

open image in gallery Arsenal goalscorers Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri celebrate victory over Man City ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Everyone will be looking at Lewis-Skelly.

All of that informed this 5-1 win. The result still feels remarkable to even say.

It’s worth remembering, too, that Lewis-Skelly might have been missing from this game. He would have been suspended had Arsenal not sought to get that red card from the Wolves game overturned. The controversy around that day getting to him would have been understandable, given he is still just 18 years old.

Except, you wouldn’t have guessed any of that from this performance.

This was Lewis-Skelly’s day, and it showcased his club’s future.