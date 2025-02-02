Erling Haaland's dad hits back at Arsenal's celebrations with trophy dig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland’s father hit back at the nature of Arsenal’s celebration following their 5-1 victory over Manchester City with a reminder of their lack of trophies under Mikel Arteta.

Haaland had a difficult afternoon at the Emirates and although he scored City’s equaliser the striker was kept quiet by Gabriel while Myles Lewis-Skelly appeared to mock him by copying his ‘Zen’ celebration when he netted his first Gunners goal.

Gabriel also celebrated in Haaland’s face and clapped towards the Norwegian, who made headlines by telling Arsenal boss Arteta to “stay humble” following a heated 2-2 draw between the teams in September.

Haaland largely kept his cool at the Emirates and did not celebrate back towards Gabriel when he equalised, but he did make a point of gesturing towards the golden Premier League ‘champions’ badge on his sleeve.

City pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title in the last two seasons and although Pep Guardiola’s side are out of the running this campaign, Arsenal still trail Liverpool by six points in the title race.

And Haaland’s father, the former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, fired back at a photo of Lewis-Skelly’s celebration posted by Arsenal on social media, which came with the caption “this team”.

Haaland Sr replied to the post saying: “‘This Team’ that wins everything. Ehhhhh, not”.

Haaland and Lewis-Skelly had previously clashed in September’s 2-2 draw, when the teenager academy graduate had still to make an appearance for the Arsenal first team.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The Manchester City striker turned to Lewis-Skelly and asked “Who the f*** are you?” after Haaland told Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” in the match between the teams earlier this season.

Tensions between last season’s title rivals were high, with Gabriel celebrating in Haaland’s face after Arsenal scored inside two minutes, as payback for having the ball thrown at the back of his head in September’s draw.

Haaland did not celebrate towards Gabriel when he equalised with a header, before Arsenal ran away with the contest to spark life into their title challenge with goals from Thomas Partey, Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri.

And Lewis-Skelly celebrated his first Arsenal goal by running to the corner and sitting with his legs crossed as if he was meditating.

The ‘Zen’ celebration has been used by Haaland in the past, such as when he scored his first Manchester City goals in the win over West Ham in August 2022.