Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful surgery on his ACL
The 27-year-old is set to miss the rest of the season.
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone successful surgery on his ACL injury.
The 27-year-old is set to miss the rest of the season after he was injured during the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United 10 days ago.
Sharing partner Raiane Lima’s post on his Instagram story, Jesus is pictured in a hospital bed.
Alongside the photograph is the Portuguese word for surgery, “cirgurgia”, followed by a tick.
Arsenal confirmed the extent of Jesus’ injury in a statement last week.
They said: “Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
“Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.”
The Brazilian has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for Arsenal this season.