First Minister John Swinney hails Denis Law as ‘giant of Scottish football’

Denis Law’s legacy as a “giant of Scottish football” will continue to inspire future generations, Scotland First Minister John Swinney has said as tributes poured in for the Manchester United great following his death at the age of 84.

Law, known as ‘The King’, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021, and his family announced his death on Friday evening.

Aberdeen-born striker Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968, when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

Having started his career at Huddersfield, also playing for Manchester City and Torino, Law made his senior Scotland debut aged 18 in 1958 and was capped 55 times.

With 30 goals Law remains joint record scorer for Scotland alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish and is still the only Scottish player to have won a Ballon d’Or, which he was awarded in 1964.

“I’m terribly sorry and saddened by the passing of Denis Law. He was a giant of Scottish football, and one of Scotland’s greatest sons,” Swinney said.

“The legacy from his incredible sporting career had a profound impact on future generations across Scotland and beyond, and I know it will continue to inspire the next generation.

“Despite all of his successes on the pitch, he was also a humble individual that contributed a great deal to Scottish society.

“In his later years, Denis bore his illness with great dignity and bravery, leading from the front when raising awareness of the real challenges and difficulties that come with Alzheimer’s.

“Denis was one of Scotland’s great superstars who brought joy to people both on and off the pitch. We were very lucky to have him.”

Law – who scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United – is the only player to have two statues dedicated to him at Old Trafford, one on the Stretford End concourse and the other as part of the ‘United Trinity’ outside the stadium alongside fellow greats George Best and Bobby Charlton.

Flowers were laid at the ‘United Trinity’ statue while other tributes were paid to Law ahead of Saturday’s football fixtures both in England and Scotland.

Former United team-mate Alex Stepney paid tribute to Law as a “firecracker” and “tremendous” goalscorer.

“He was a true character, really, that’s what it was all about,” Stepney told BBC Breakfast.

“He was a firecracker, he scored so many goals for Manchester United and whoever he was playing for. The defenders he came up against were all big and strong but it didn’t bother him.

“He scored so many great goals with his head, he was tremendous. Anything around the 18-yard box, especially on the pitches we played on in those days, boom – he was in.

“We all had talents and they (the ‘Trinity’) had a better talent in goalscoring because they were all forwards, Ballon d’Or winners.

“But he was tremendous, he was a true Scot. You had George who was Irish, Bobby who was English and he was Scottish, three Ballon d’Or winners, unbelievable.”

Former Scotland captain John Greig said it was a privilege to have played with his “hero” Law.

The ex-Rangers skipper and manager told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme: “It was a great shock to hear about it because I spoke to him about nine months ago down at Manchester.

“I was at a game and saw Denis there and I had a chat with him. He wasn’t well but it was great to see him.

“Quite honestly it was a privilege and honour to play in the same team as Denis. He could have played for any team in the world. When you had him in your team you thought you could have beaten anybody because he was always capable of scoring goals.

“When I got into the Scottish team I felt it was a real privilege because I was playing with my hero. He was always such an outstanding player.

“He was electric on the field. You were always sure of the fact that if he got half a chance he would because he was a proper goalscorer.

“He made me very welcome and helped me a great deal when I first went to the Scottish team. He wasn’t a very public guy, he liked his privacy, but he certainly made you welcome when you were a new player.

“A sad, sad loss. A great, great guy and a great football player.”

Ex-United striker Eric Cantona took to Instagram to pay tribute, saying: “Rest in peace Denis. You were one of those who helped me feel at home in Manchester United. Thank you my friend!”