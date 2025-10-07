John Stones admits he considered retirement amid injury nightmares last season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stones has admitted that retirement crossed his mind amid an injury-plagued 2024/25 season.

Stones saw his previous campaign end in February after making just 11 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, with hamstring and foot problems hindering his availability.

The England international missed 164 days of the year with injury, with the absence of a defensive staple costing Man City in a season that saw a sharp decline in performance.

"Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping," Stones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I didn't want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers. It was a very difficult place to be in."

John Stones saw his last season end in February due to injury ( PA Wire )

Stones has been included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the October internationals, with a friendly against Wales at Wembley and a World Cup qualifier against Latvia on the docket.

The 31-year-old has not earned an international cap for the Three Lions since October 2024 - before Tuchel was appointed in January of this year - and saw a potential first appearance under the German go up in smoke last month due to another muscle injury.

Regular trips to the treatment table have prevented Stones from making more than 27 appearances in a single league campaign for City, who he joined from Everton in 2016.

"There comes a point where you don't know why it happens and it is even harder when you put in so much effort, or you are ultra professional, to be able to play and be available," Stones added.

"When that time comes and something happens, it would be easier to say 'well I didn't do X, Y and Z that's why' - but when you do it, it's then mentally challenging. Hopefully I don't go back to that place.”

Stones has made five starts for City this season but faces strong competition for minutes from Pep Guardiola’s preferred centre-back pairing Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

He is nevertheless alive to the challenge and concedes that he was always unlikely to act on his thoughts of retirement.

"My emotions were high. I wasn't thinking straight. I don't think deep down I would have ever done it (retired)," Stones said.

"I said years ago when City wanted me to have a new challenge, I said 'I am going to fight'. That's all I have known since I was a kid - why should I stop that now?

"So yes, there is that fight in me and that winning mentality that doesn't want to stop."