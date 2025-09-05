Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

John Stones withdraws from England squad due to injury

The 31-year-old’s first camp in Thomas Tuchel’s squad has come to a premature end.

Simon Peach
Friday 05 September 2025 06:15 EDT
John Stones will play no part in England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers (Nick Potts/PA)
John Stones will play no part in England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed defender John Stones has withdrawn from the England squad through injury.

The 31-year-old was selected for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Stones has not added to his 83 caps since last October and his first camp under Tuchel has come to a premature end.

The England boss said: “Unfortunately, John Stones just left. He came with minor issues, muscular issues, to camp and didn’t progress as we thought and hoped he would.

“So, he left camp this morning (Friday) because we will not take the risk. Everyone else is available.”

Tuchel confirmed captain Harry Kane will lead the line for England as he names a strong line-up for the qualifier against Andorra.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in